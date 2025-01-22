STG Logistics Celebrates 40 Years Of Excellence In The Logistics And Supply Chain Industry

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Founded in 1985 under the name St. George Logistics, STG expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions that focused on developing a of localized expertise. In 2019, after acquisitions that included Distribution and Summit NW Corp, the new STG Logistics brand was launched. This brand embraced the vision: "One Team. One Company. One STG Logistics." Today, STG Logistics is focused on providing tailored solutions to help their customers grow their business.

STG Logistics (STG), a leader in containerized freight solutions, is celebrating forty years in the logistics industry.

"Reaching our 40th anniversary is truly a testament to our talented, hardworking team, the loyalty of our clients, and STG's ability to continuously adapt to a rapidly changing industry," said Paul Svindland, CEO of STG Logistics. "We are large enough to adapt easily to the constant disruption our field faces - whether that's a potential port worker strike or a series of snowstorms. We will be celebrating this milestone throughout the year, and we are grateful to our customers who play such a huge part in our success."

Over the past 40-years, STG Logistics has achieved significant milestones, including:



The 2022 acquisition of XPO Intermodal, which added 15,000 intermodal containers across North America and Mexico and a leading National Drayage provider

The acquisition of Best Dedicated Solutions in 2023, which added an extensive over-the-road network with true nationwide coverage

Established long-term partnerships with key intermodal partners, including CSX and Union Pacific Railroads

Extended comprehensive shipping solutions for customers with logistics needs in Mexico The launch of STG's Green Haul Solution as an environmentally friendly, cost-effective transportation solution for customers.

Looking forward, STG Logistics has plans for continued growth, including investments in emerging technology to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, and improve customer service. With an eye on sustainability, STG is also exploring additional ESG solutions to minimize its environmental impact while maintaining cost-effectiveness. As STG Logistics approaches the next phase of its journey, the company remains dedicated to offering cutting-edge solutions tailored to the evolving needs of its customers, ensuring long-term success for the years to come.

About STG Logistics

STG Logistics is a leading national containerized logistics services provider including asset-based intermodal transportation, marine and rail drayage, warehousing and transloading services and over the road FTL and LTL services. With 40 years of experience in domestic logistics, STG has access to every major rail ramp and port in the country. STG is a portfolio company of Wind Point Partners, Duration Capital Partners and Oaktree Capital Management.

