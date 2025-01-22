Doctor Walkitria Smith Breaks Down AI's Impact On Health Equity

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in advancing equity is both promising and multifaceted. Dr. Walkitria Smith is a leading expert on AI and how it functions within the world of healthcare . She recently spoke at Pfizer's HeiA Summit on powering health equity with AI.“Providers seeking data from AI to improve on patient care have opportunities to personalize treatments,” said Dr. Smith.AI can identify health disparities and ensure equitable access to quality healthcare by tailoring treatment, addressing cultural, economic and racial barriers in healthcare, and enhancing analytical data for at-risk populations.Dr. Smith's private practice, Chastain MD, focuses on personalizing care utilizing innovative practices in medicine such as virtual, home and office visits. This approach aims to improve the health of patients in order to impact access to healthcare and overall community health.“One of the most significant challenges that affect access to healthcare is lack of time,” said Dr. Smith.“Many working parents have a difficult time getting off work to see their primary care physician. Our goal is to work at removing these types of challenges so they can get the care they need.”Dr. Smith goes on to explain that her approach to healthcare is rooted in establishing lasting, proactive relationships with patients. Rather than practicing reactive medicine, she has played a role in introducing systems where doctors could anticipate and prevent issues before they arise.Today, Dr. Smith is a Chief Digital Medical Officer and an Associate Professor at Morehouse School of Medicine. In these roles, she has been instrumental in training doctors to adopt more innovative, patient-centered care models that address health equity challenges. Her expertise led to advisory roles, including as a member of the Coalition to Advance COVID-19 at Morehouse School of Medicine, working in partnership with the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and as an AIM AHEAD CLINIQ Fellow.Visit to learn more and to book Dr. Smith for speaking engagements.

