New Creation Properties Expands Services To Include Buying, Selling, Brokering, And Servicing Real Estate Notes

New Creation Properties is now helping both sellers and investors either acquire high-yield, top-shelf notes, or sell all or part of a note.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- New Creation Properties, a leading real estate investment company, is excited to announce the expansion of their services to include buying, selling, brokering, and servicing all types of real estate notes. This new addition to their portfolio will provide clients with even more options for their real estate investments, and/or help note holders needing immediate cash .

Real estate notes, also known as mortgage notes, are a type of investment where an individual or company purchases the debt owed on a property. This can include notes from mortgages, land contracts, or trust deeds. By purchasing these notes, investors can receive a steady stream of income from the interest payments made by the borrower.

Many times, note holders run into life events where immediate cash is needed, and New Creation Properties prides themselves in fast closing with cash , so the they are truly helping these note holders obtain the cash fast by either selling all or part of their notes.

With the addition of real estate notes to their services, New Creation Properties is now able to offer clients a more diverse range of investment opportunities. Whether someone is looking to sell their note for immediate cash or add a high-yield real estate note to their existing portfolio, New Creation Properties has top-shelf notes available for purchase.

"We are thrilled to expand our services to include real estate notes," says Victor Stewart, CEO of New Creation Properties. "This new addition will allow us to better serve our clients and provide them with more options for their real estate investments, whether selling for needed cash, or buying safe & stable investments without the brain damage of maintenance and taxes. We are committed to helping our clients achieve their financial goals and this expansion is just another step towards that goal."

New Creation Properties is now actively seeking to purchase real estate notes from individuals and companies. For those looking to sell their note for immediate cash, New Creation Properties offers a hassle-free and efficient process, with an all-cash, quick close. For investors looking to add a high-yield real estate note to their portfolio, New Creation Properties has a team of experts ready to assist in finding the perfect note. For more information, please visit their website or contact them directly at 303-566-7117.

With the expansion of their services, New Creation Properties continues to solidify their position as a leader in the real estate investment industry. Their commitment to providing clients with the best investment options and exceptional customer service sets them apart from the competition. Investors and note holders alike can now turn to New Creation Properties for all their real estate note needs.

Victor Stewart

New Creation Properties LLC

+1 720-566-7117



