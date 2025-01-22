Cheaper Than A Taxi, Faster Than A Bus: KT Tried Dubai's New Transport Option Here's The Verdict

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) A new bus pooling service launched by Dubai's Roads and Authority (RTA) has become extremely popular among residents. Over 500 people used the service within the first 10 days of its launch, said a spokesperson for the authority.

On Wednesday, Khaleej Times got a firsthand experience of how the service worked and spoke to frequent travellers who said their commute has become easier and more convenient at an economic price.

Karama resident Tarek has been using the service for over a month to go to his workplace in Business Bay every day.“It is a great service,” he told Khaleej Times.“It is better than the RTA bus because if you don't get to the bus stop on time, you then have to wait for the next bus,” he said.“Also there are many stops in between. This service gets me from my house to the office in 15 to 20 minutes. It is also very economical.”

Launched in December 2024, the bus pooling initiative allows passengers to share minibus rides through a booking system on smart apps. The project is being implemented in collaboration with three companies specialised in public transport systems, both locally and internationally. The RTA spokesperson said the cost of this service is about 20 to 30 per cent cheaper than e-hail taxi services.

How to use it

The service, which is operated by three companies, can be booked through any of their apps: Citylink Shuttle, DrivenBus, and Fluxx Daily. Each company handles a different area.

Khaleej Times' team used Citylink Shuttle to travel from Garhoud to DIFC area. The bus arrived within five minutes of booking and the price quoted was Dh32 at around 10am. The ride took about 20 minutes. Had we taken a bus, it would have taken us at least 56 minutes, excluding the wait time for two buses. If we hailed a cab, it would have cost us about Dh43.

Earlier, the RTA had announced that the bus pooling fare would vary, depending on the distance travelled and demand for the service.

Another passenger in the bus was Mohammed, who hailed the service from his place of stay in Al Nahda to go to his office in Business Bay. He said the best part about the service was that the bus would go to those who book it.“You don't have to go wait at a RTA bus stop as the bus pooling vehicle comes to wherever you are,” he said.“It is much more comfortable than even a taxi because it is big and there is a lot of leg space.”

The initiative, which first connected Deira to central business districts such as Business Bay, Dubai Mall, Mirdif, and Dubai Festival City, has been slowly expanded to other areas. RTA officials say the serviced areas will be gradually increased.

There are 60 buses offering the service across three providers and the numbers are slated to increase depending on the demand for it. The buses can seat 10-12 people at one time and have no fixed routes, just like taxis. It also does not require the bus to be full before proceeding on the journey, which means the bus will drop passengers off to their desired location even if they are the only ones on it.