Breaking News: Alaska Metals (TSXV: AEMC) (OTCQB: AKEMF) Hails Positive Presidential Executive Order Concerning Resource Development In Alaska

VANCOUVER, British Columbia - January 22, 2025 (Investorideas Newswire) Alaska Energy Metals (TSX-V: AEMC , OTCQB: AKEMF ) ("AEMC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that very positive actions have been taken by the President of the United States concerning Alaska's resource development. The Executive Order is entitled: "Unleashing Alaska's Extraordinary Resource Potential."

AEMC President & CEO Gregory Beischer commented: "A new era has dawned in Alaska. The new administration is aware of the country's vulnerability to metal supply chain disruption and is taking concrete steps to help Alaska achieve its potential to help with economic and national security for the country. AEMC's Nikolai project is already among the largest nickel resources globally and contains four other critical and strategic metals. We believe our project is likely to get strong support and will play a key role in achieving the new administration's long-term goals concerning critical metal onshoring."

By an Executive Order the President has made sweeping changes that will positively affect resource development in Alaska. The entire Executive Order can be viewed at this link . The order addresses all Alaska resources including oil, gas, minerals, forestry and fisheries.

Highlights for Alaska's mining industry include:



Recognition that Alaska contains abundant, untapped mineral resources.

USA to fully avail itself of Alaska's vast lands and resources for the benefit of the Nation.

Consider building national stockpiles of Critical and Strategic metals.

Maximize the development of production on Federal and State lands in Alaska.

Promote liquid natural gas production from the North Slope oilfields (potentially providing low cost energy for mining projects). Reopen the regulatory process that would allow construction of the Ambler road, providing access to the rich mineral districts of the northwestern part of Alaska.

ABOUT ALASKA ENERGY METALS

Alaska Energy Metals Corporation (AEMC) is an Alaska-based corporation with offices in Anchorage and Vancouver working to sustainably deliver the critical materials needed for national security and a bright energy future, while generating superior returns for shareholders.

AEMC is focused on delineating and developing the large-scale, bulk tonnage, polymetallic Nikolai Project Eureka deposit containing nickel, copper, cobalt, chromium, iron, platinum, palladium, and gold. Located in Interior Alaska near existing transportation and power infrastructure, its flagship project, Nikolai, is well-situated to become a significant domestic source of strategic energy-related metals for North America. AEMC also holds a secondary project in western Quebec; the Angliers - Belleterre project. Today, material sourcing demands excellence in environmental performance, technological innovation, carbon mitigation and the responsible management of human and financial capital. AEMC works every day to earn and maintain the respect and confidence of the public and believes that ESG performance is measured by action and led from the top.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Gregory Beischer"

Gregory Beischer, President & CEO

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Gregory A. Beischer, President & CEO

Toll-Free: 877-217-8978 | Local: 604-638-3164

Some statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information (within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation), including, but not limited to, positive effects on Alaska's mining industry including on Alaska Energy Metals Nikolai project development. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date those statements are made. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guaranteeing of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or to publicly announce the results of any change to any forward-looking statement contained or incorporated by reference herein to reflect actual results, future events or developments, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors affecting the forward-looking statements. If the Company updates any forward-looking statement(s), no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Alaska Energy Metals Corporation (TSXV: AEMC) (OTCQB: AKEMF) (FRA: V7F) is a featured mining stock on Investorideas

