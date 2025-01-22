Dr. Kimberly Ann Meyer Joins Legacy Makers TV To Advocate For Airway Health And Wellness

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FL, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Kimberly Ann Meyer, founder of the TMJ & Sleep Therapy Centre of New Hampshire, will appear on Legacy Makers TV. The show features inspiring leaders like Carmen Electra and Russell Brunson, offering audiences actionable insights and strategies to create lasting impact in their fields.In her episode, Dr. Meyer highlights the critical role of proper breathing and restorative sleep in achieving optimal health. Her innovative approaches to addressing sleep-disordered breathing (SDB) and temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorders have transformed lives, offering patients relief from chronic pain, fatigue, and other health challenges.“Sleep health is a cornerstone of overall well-being. By addressing these issues early, we can improve quality of life for both children and adults,” Dr. Meyer shares.Legacy Makers TV provides a platform for leaders like Dr. Kimberly Ann Meyer to inspire audiences with stories of innovation and advocacy. Her episode will empower viewers to take proactive steps toward better health, champion early intervention, and embrace strategies for lasting wellness.This episode will be available to watch soon on Inside Success Network streaming on popular platforms.In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting .

