Voyageur Services Limited Announces Strategic Acquisition Of Industrial Property In Port Hope, Ontario

First Nation majority-owned company announces strategic acquisition of industrial property in Wesleyville, Ontario

- Chief Kelly LaRoccaWESLEYVILLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Voyageur Services Limited is pleased to announce the acquisition of a prime industrial property located in Wesleyville in Hope, Ontario on Wesleyville Road. This strategic purchase marks a significant milestone in Voyageur Services Limited's expansion plans. It underscores our commitment to fostering economic growth in the region. Located in the middle of the Lake Ontario Energy Corridor from Pickering to Greater Napanee, it includes the major electricity generation and transmission systems that power Toronto, much of eastern Ontario and beyond.Voyageur Services Limited looks forward to becoming an integral part of the Port Hope community and contributing to this vibrant economic landscape that includes Cameco, CNL, Elexicon Energy, Hydro One and OPG as key energy providers. A leading provider of civil construction and maintenance services in the clean energy and infrastructure sectors, Voyageur is a First Nation majority-owned company. Voyageur collaborates with industry leaders and stakeholders to drive sustainable solutions to create lasting value, and to direct economic benefits to First Nation communities.Quote from the CEO"This property acquisition fits well in our continuing growth journey and will strengthen our service capabilities in support of our key clients in the geographic area. We look forward to working with the township of Port Hope and our key clients as we finalize plans for this property and the employmentopportunities it can bring for the region," said Clint Keeler, CEO of Voyageur Services Limited.Quote from Chief LaRocca, Mississaugas of Scugog Island First Nation"As the majority First Nation owner of Voyageur Services, we are committed to working together with the Michi Saagiig Nations and our Treaty partners on advancing numerous projects in the clean energy sector and creating new economic opportunities for our communities. We anticipate working closely with the Municipality of Port Hope and companies that are active within our treaty and traditional territory,” said Chief Kelly LaRocca, Mississaugas of Scugog Island First Nation.Voyageur Services - Key Highlights:Focus on Clean Energy: Voyageur specializes in projects within the clean energy sector, actively contributing to a more sustainable future.Indigenous Leadership: As a First Nation majority-owned company, Voyageur prioritizes meaningful engagement with Indigenous communities and fosters economic opportunities.Commitment to Excellence: With a strong emphasis on safety, quality, and innovation, Voyageur delivers exceptional results for its clients.Building Strong Partnerships: Voyageur collaborates with industry leaders and stakeholders to drive sustainable solutions and create lasting value.

