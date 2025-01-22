Citrotech Fire Retardant Is Scaling To Provide Risk Reduction Wildfire Defense Systems To Combat Antiquated Strategies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Since CitroTech is the only EPA certified Safer Choice Product... it is frustrating to watch how those in charge remain stuck in antiquated ways to fight wildfire with water and planes” - Steve Conboy, MFB's Founder and Chief TechnologistLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. proudly announces that its subsidiary, Mighty Fire Breaker LLC (MFB), has demonstrated its ability to significantly scale in its ability to support wildfire defense (WFD) systems with CitroTech fire retardant. MFB's licensed general contractors have been working long hours installing WFD systems since the current, tragic California wildfires began on January 7th. MFB's WFD Systems with CitroTech and remote activation are now receiving recognition from the insurance industry.



According to Steve Conboy, MFB's Founder and Chief Technologist:“Since CitroTech is the only EPA certified Safer Choice Product in the fire retardant industry, it is frustrating to watch how those in charge remain stuck in antiquated ways to fight wildfire with water and planes.”



The U.S. Forest Service QPL (qualified products listing) process governs fire retardants for aerial delivery and use on Federal Land only. The U.S. Forest Service has said that all fire departments can use CitroTech on all residential and state land at this time. However, what has slowed the acceptance and use of safer and better early fire elimination substances, such as CitroTech, is because local city fire departments have been told not to use any substance that has not received a QPL number. Wildfires continue to be fought the old-fashioned way.



CitroTech can defend against wind-driven wildfire advances with much less water. If the fire departments had CitroTech to spray from the ground, from water trucks and atomizing cannons, the outcomes in Pacific Palisades and elsewhere could have been significantly different. The San Diego Fire Rescue Department is now proactively spraying CitroTech as a new proactive vegetation wildfire defense.



“MFB is ready to help all fire departments beat wildfires with new, safer and better proactive technologies like CitroTech,” says Conboy.“MFB is doubling the size of it's chemical production facility to keep up with demand. Media have been showing pictures of our brave Firefighters covered with the red reportedly toxic retardants. It is time for those blocking innovation to move to a safer EPA approved technology.”



About Mighty Fire Breaker®

Mighty Fire Breaker® is a leading provider of environmentally friendly fire prevention solutions. Their flagship product, CitroTech®, is an EPA-certified fire inhibitor that applies without water and remains active when dry, offering long-lasting protection against fire ignition and spread. Committed to safety and sustainability, Mighty Fire Breaker® continues to innovate in the field of fire prevention technology.

