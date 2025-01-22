Unrattled Company Announces The Winglet Is Here: Now In Stock Along With Exciting Add-On Items

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Winglet is here! The revolutionary all-in-one solution for traveling with lap infants-designed for feeding, resting, playing, and sitting-is now in stock!

HENDERSON, NV, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Unrattled Company , the innovative baby brand dedicated to making life on the go more comfortable, less stressful, and more fun, is thrilled to announce that its flagship product, The Winglet, is officially here and in stock! Alongside this highly anticipated product, Unrattled Co. is also introducing an exclusive lineup of thoughtfully designed add-on items, further enhancing convenience and functionality for parents and caregivers.

The Winglet: A Game-Changer for Traveling Families The Winglet is the first-of-its-kind all-in-one solution for lap infants, designed to simplify feeding, resting, playing, and sitting while on the go. Compact, portable, and built for children up to 3 years old or 40 lbs, this ultimate baby 'sitter' has revolutionized how parents travel with their little ones. Whether your child is sharing your lap on a cross-country flight or enjoying a sporting event, The Winglet provides comfort, security, and versatility wherever your journey takes you.

Travel Bag: Each Winglet comes in a sleek and functional sling bag making it even easier to take on-the-go. The bag includes multiple compartments for essentials like diapers, wipes, snacks, and even small toys. Its water-resistant exterior ensures belongings stay dry, while the easy-to-clean interior makes it practical for everyday use.

Introducing Add-On Items for Maximum Ease In addition to The Winglet, Unrattled Co. is unveiling a collection of add-on items that elevate the travel experience. These items are designed to complement The Winglet seamlessly, offering parents even more ways to stay organized and stress-free:

.On-the-Go Carry-Clip: Keep The Winglet easily accessible by attaching it to bags or strollers.

.Travel Teethers: Entertain and soothe your little one with safe, travel-friendly teethers.

.Toy Tethers: Secure toys to The Winglet, preventing them from falling or getting lost during travel.

Availability and Ordering The Winglet and add-on items are now available for purchase exclusively at unrattledco. Quantities are limited, so parents are encouraged to act quickly to secure these innovative products.

Megan Morse, Co-Founder of Unrattled Co., shared her excitement:“We've been overwhelmed by the incredible response to The Winglet and are thrilled to finally have it in stock for our Unrattled Fam. With the addition of these new accessories, we're taking travel convenience to the next level and continuing our mission to make family adventures as seamless as possible.”

Co-Founder, Ashley Sherlock added“The reviews have exceeded our expectations. To see our ideas come to life and watch families embrace The Winglet is incredibly rewarding.”

About Unrattled Co. Unrattled Co. is a family-focused brand based in Las Vegas specializing in compact, functional, and innovative travel products for parents and children. With a mission to make life on the go less stressful and more fun, Unrattled Co. has become a trusted companion for families nationwide.

