Multinational Survey By Philip Morris International Demonstrates Need For Greater Collaboration To Advance Innovation -...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- The challenges facing our world can overwhelm, but most people strongly believe in innovation's potential to address the most critical issues in the next 10–20 years, according to the results of a new independent survey commissioned by Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM). Conducted by Povaddo in 10 countries in Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Europe, the survey and resultant white paper “Innovation Under Pressure: Navigating Complexity to Drive Change” explore the challenges innovation must overcome to drive societal change, including misinformation, outdated biases, and policymakers' inability to keep up with rapid technological advances.

The multinational survey provides valuable insights into public perceptions of innovation and the challenges obstructing progress. For instance, around three in four respondents (71%) believe disruptive innovation can enable vaccine development and deployment, and nearly two-thirds (62%) think innovation can ensure quality and affordable healthcare for all. Opinions are more divided on innovation's capacity to reduce smoking rates (49%) and illegal drug use (43%), reflecting the complexities and entrenched beliefs associated with these issues.

While citizens are excited about the opportunities technology and innovation can bring in the next few years (76% agree), most (74%) also agree the debate on new innovations is polarized causing consumer confusion. Moreover, eight in 10 people across the 10 countries say misinformation is undermining progress.

“We are a company that has leaned heavily into science and technological innovation to create better alternatives to cigarettes, to the benefit of public health globally,” said Jacek Olczak, CEO of Philip Morris International.“And yet, sometimes it seems that the faster we move adult smokers away from cigarettes (by far the most harmful form of nicotine use), the more pushback we get. The bulk of this opposition stems from misunderstanding. Before dismissing an innovation's potential, it's vital that people-policymakers especially-take the time to review the scientific and public health evidence and make decisions grounded in facts rather than outdated assumptions.”

Mr. Olczak added:“The body of evidence supporting smoke-free alternatives to cigarettes is growing. Look at Sweden, which boasts the lowest smoking rate in Europe, or Japan, which has seen the prevalence of cigarette smoking drop 45% since 2014-the year heated tobacco products were introduced in that market. In any other industry, embracing such innovations and allowing them to displace more harmful products would be considered common sense. Unwarranted opposition by a small chorus of voices should not be allowed to hinder progress for the world's estimated 1 billion adult smokers and public health.”

The sheer pace of innovation in the 21st century brings a spate of challenges. Indeed, around two-thirds of study participants (64%) worry that technological change is coming on too fast for society and economies to adapt. Respondents also pointed to insufficient information on the benefits and risks of these innovations, public skepticism and mistrust (often fueled by social media), and thorny ethical concerns. Citizens want their governments to act to speed the adoption of advancements poised to have a positive impact. A strong majority (90%) of respondents say it's important for governments to ensure public access to accurate information about innovations and to establish clear and fair regulations. Additionally, 87% emphasized the importance of governments tackling misinformation, 83% highlighted the criticality of collaboration between the private and public sectors, and 82% percent cited the need to foster an open and balanced public debate on emerging innovations.

The “Innovation Under Pressure: Navigating Complexity to Drive Change” white paper provides a comprehensive analysis of the current innovation landscape, highlighting opportunities and challenges in industries including clean energy, AI, and biotechnology. In it, PMI calls on governments, public health authorities, and civil society to embrace positive change and engage in good faith dialogue grounded in science and evidence. By bringing relevant parties together to address the complexities involved, society can unlock the full potential of innovation to drive positive change and address some of humanity's most pressing issues.

Survey Methodology

The white paper is based on an international survey conducted by Povaddo between December 13 and 27, 2024. The survey included 10,250 general population adults aged 21 and older in 10 countries: Argentina, Brazil, France, Italy, Mexico, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The results are accurate to a margin of error of ±1 percent at the overall level.

