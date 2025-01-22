Reykjavík Energy | Green Bond Auction January 29Th

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reykjavík (Orkuveita Reykjavíkur; Orkuveitan) is holding a auction on Wednesday, January 29th, 2025. Bonds in the green bond classes OR031033 GB, OR280845 GB and OR180255 GB will be offered for sale.

OR031033 GB bears 8,30% fixed nominal interest and pays equal instalments every six months with a final maturity date of October 3rd, 2033. Previously, bonds with a nominal value of ISK 6,390 million have been issued in the class.

OR0280845 GB bears fixed indexed interest and pays equal payments every six months with a final maturity date of August 28th, 2045. The bond carries 3,70% fixed interest and is redeemable in the year 2037. Previously, bonds with a nominal value of ISK 4,770 million have been issued in the class.

OR0180255 GB bears fixed indexed interest and pays equal payments every six months with a final maturity date of February 18th, 2055. Previously, bonds with a nominal value of ISK 36,966 million have been issued in the class.

Fossar Investment Bank hf. oversees the issuance and sale of the bonds and their admission to trading on the Nasdaq sustainable bonds market in Iceland.

Bids must be submitted to the email address ... before UTC 17:00 on Wednesday, January 29th, 2025. Transactions will be settled on Wednesday, February 5th, 2025.





Contacts:

Snorri Hafsteinn Þorkelsson, CFO, tel: +354 516 6100, email: ...

Matei Manolescu, Fossar Investment Bank, tel: +354 522 4008, email: ...