Sciens Building Solutions Acquires Another New York Company

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Addition of Fire Security & Sound will expand Sciens' across the United States, specifically in the Northeast region.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sciens Building Solutions (“Sciens”) today announced it has welcomed Latham, New York-based Fire Security & Sound Systems (FS&S) to its growing portfolio of companies.

This is the latest announcement from Sciens, which expands their Northeast presence where it has 10 existing Divisions. FS&S will add to their customer base resources, expertise, and the ability to leverage Sciens' North American growth.

“We are so proud of the organization we've built here at Fire Security & Sound Systems,” said Sean Reilly, president of FS&S.“We chose Sciens to partner with as they are best suited to honor the commitment to our customers and provide extended opportunities to our employees. Their experience and professionalism in the life safety industry, as well as their thoughtful selection of acquisitions matches the values of FS&S.”

FS&S was established in 2008 to provide best-in-class service for life safety and security integration services, specializing in K-12, commercial office, healthcare, higher education, and industrial government with expertise in fire alarm, security integration, nurse call, and sound systems.

According to Terry Heath, Sciens' CEO,“The addition of Fire Security & Sound Systems helps us continue our growth trajectory in the important Northeast region. With customer satisfaction as their guiding principle, FS&S will certainly add value to our nationwide presence and offerings. We continue to look for companies like FS&S to become part of our portfolio, while we expand into existing and new markets.”

About Sciens Building Solutions

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, and backed by The Carlyle Group, Sciens Building Solutions is a fire and life safety company focused on protecting lives and reducing business risk. This includes the design, installation, and provision of maintenance and inspection services for fire detection, fire sprinkler and security systems across a variety of commercial vertical markets. For more information, please visit: .

About Fire Security & Sound

Since its inception in 2008 in Latham, NY, FS&S has evolved into a leading force in electronic systems integration. Their expansion to New Windsor and beyond reflects their commitment to innovative, client-focused solutions. With a mission to deliver top-tier, innovative safety and security solutions, integrity, collaboration, and customer satisfaction are their guiding principles, ensuring every project meets the company's high standards. To learn more, visit: .

Contact: Jil Shingledecker

...

407-221-6785