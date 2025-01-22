Crown Prince's Office Launches Official Channel On Whatsapp
AMMAN - The office of HRH Crown Prince Hussein on Tuesday launched an official channel on the social media platform WhatsApp, dedicated to sharing news and activities of Prince Hussein.
Managed by the Crown Prince's office, the channel aims to provide updates on Crown Prince Hussein's activities and news to the media and followers.
Here is the LINK to the official WhatsApp channel: [ ]( ).
