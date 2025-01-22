EU OLIVE OIL: Free Tastings And Sweepstakes At Eataly Las Vegas Store

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

January 22-28, 2025 | Eataly Store Park MGM 3770 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its participation in the Winter Fancy Food Show , the EU OLIVE OIL project will be featured in another special promotional initiative in Las Vegas , this time at the Eataly store located inside the MGM Resort & Casino Park . From January 22 to 28, 2025 , there will be a dedicated corner offering visitors a unique experience of the quality and taste of European extra virgin olive oil .

During the week, visitors to the Eataly store will be able to participate in free tastings of extra virgin olive oil, discovering the distinctive characteristics of this product of excellence. It will be the perfect opportunity to learn about the peculiarities of EVO oil, its use in cooking and its versatility in food pairings. Illustrative material will be distributed, useful for answering questions and providing information on the origins, production processes and health benefits of consuming high-quality olive oil.

In addition, customers will be able to take part in an exclusive sweepstakes , with a chance to win extra virgin olive oil products. An initiative designed to engage the public and highlight the importance of choosing products of certified origin.

The choice of Eataly Las Vegas as a strategic point for this initiative is not accidental. The famous store represents a reference point for lovers of Italian and Mediterranean cuisine , welcoming visitors from all over the world every day. Thanks to the collaboration with Eataly, the EU OLIVE OIL project will be able to reach a wide and diverse audience, offering an immersive experience that celebrates the quality and versatility of European extra virgin olive oil.

The EU OLIVE OIL project is promoted by the O.P. Associazione Olivicola Cosentina and funded by the European Union to raise international awareness of the unique qualities and tradition that distinguish European extra virgin olive oil. Promoting awareness of European extra virgin olive oil and its unique characteristics, which are the result of an ancient agricultural tradition and production standards of the highest quality, educating the public on the nutritional and health benefits of olive oil, encouraging its conscious and daily use in cooking, and enhancing the European origin of the product, synonymous with excellence and tradition are the main objectives of the project.

The O.P. Associazione Olivicola Cosentina Soc.a.r.l. is an organization of Olive Producers in the Province of Cosenza that has been playing an active role in the Cosenza area since 1982, the date of its establishment, through a dense network of actions in support of its members.

Gathering within itself the presence of about 7100 member producers, one can easily infer the deep rootedness of the Association with the territory: all this makes it one of the most representative associations in the sector, taking care with scrupulous attention every aspect of the olive-growing activity both from the technical-productive point of view and from the economic-commercial one. The Association, in this sense, acts as an efficient intermediary and bridge between its members and the distribution channels.

Its work, in fact, moves in the light of the pursuit of a single relevant macro-objective: to enhance olive production and the careful and conscious consumption of the product, through its protection and promotion.

SOURCE EU OLIVE OIL - O.P. Associazione Olivicola Cosentina

