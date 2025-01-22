For A Bright Future Foundation Selects Two Veterans & Families Scholarship Recipients

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)





Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future ("For A Bright Future" or "FABF") has awarded its 2024 Veterans & Families Scholarships to Ephraim Cho and Adrian Villegas.

The Foundation recognizes Ephraim Cho and Adrian Villegas, exceptional students pursuing degrees in the areas of Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM)

MIAMI, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future ("For A Bright Future") ("FABF"), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the needs of underrepresented and underprivileged children through education, healthcare, the arts, and youth leadership development, awarded its 2024 Veterans & Families Scholarship to Ephraim Cho, 19, of Texas and Adrian Villegas, 36, of Arizona.

Ephraim Cho is pursuing a double major in Biochemistry and Applied Math at Yale University, where he will begin his studies in the fall of 2025. Ephraim grew up in San Antonio, Texas, within a home that has faced financial struggles since the 2008 recession. After his father's business was forced to close and his mother was recommended to remain at home due to rheumatoid arthritis, his father enlisted in the military. Unfortunately, the man was injured in the line of duty and became disabled. Ephraim has juggled caring for his father and younger sibling while excelling academically since 2020. With a weighted GPA of 4.67, Ephraim has demonstrated leadership as Team Captain and Co-President of the Science Bowl and as Concertmaster and Composer in his school orchestra. He co-founded the Enlightened Investing Podcast and participates in Track and Field and Cross Country. As a low-income student with immigrant parents, Ephraim's journey is a testament to resilience and determination.

"As a low-income college student, money has frequently been a tough subject for me and my family-this scholarship has not only alleviated some of our worries, it's allowed me access to leadership development and mentorship opportunities that could empower me in my journey towards success and ultimately family contribution,", said Ephraim Cho.

Adrian Villegas is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Nursing at Arizona College of Nursing, where she is committed to becoming a nurse while balancing the responsibilities of caring for her husband, who has CPTSD, and raising four children. Living in Glendale, Arizona, Adrian is also a self-employed delivery driver for Amazon, managing her schedule while studying. Despite personal challenges, Adrian maintains a 4.0 GPA and is focused on her educational goals. She plans to pursue a master's degree and help veterans, and their spouses navigate challenges after military life. Adrian's journey is marked by perseverance and compassion, excelling academically and professionally while caring for her family and giving back to the community. Her dedication to both studies and family makes her a true testament to resilience.

"'Optimism is the faith that leads to achievement. Nothing can be done without hope and confidence.' These words from Helen Keller reflect my gratitude to For A Bright Future for placing their trust in me by awarding me this scholarship," said Adrian Villegas.

For A Bright Future Foundation was founded by Louis Hernandez, Jr., CEO of Black Dragon CapitalSM, a multi-phased investment firm focused on advanced technologies in high-growth segments that strengthen economic stability within communities. Committed to illuminating the path to success, the foundation provides scholarships emphasizing STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts, and Mathematics), financial technology, healthcare, and education. These opportunities are tailored to uplift students from underserved demographics, including single-parent households and families with military backgrounds.

The 2024 Veterans & Families Scholarship For A Bright Future empowers underrepresented and exceptional students for their outstanding commitment to education and their pursuit of excellence in STEAM fields.

For A Bright Future empowers underserved communities by championing equal access to education. In 2024, the Foundation received nearly 6,000 applications, underscoring the critical need for educational support. Through rigorous evaluation by expert reviewers, scholarships are awarded to exceptional students who excel academically and demonstrate a passion for community impact, creating a new generation of leaders and changemakers.

We are deeply thankful for the leadership of our esteemed Scholarship Committee, Chairwoman Susie Hernandez and Vice-Chairwoman Jennifer Oddo. We would also like to extend our gratitude to Veterans & Families Scholarship selection team member Luis Hernandez, Sr. Retired Computer & Science Professor at University of CA.

Lastly, we commend Gina Rogoto, SVP of Operations and Programs at For A Bright Future, and the operational team under her leadership for their unwavering commitment to identifying exceptional candidates nationwide and streamlining the scholarship selection process.

About Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future

Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization dedicated to supporting the needs of underrepresented and underprivileged children through education, healthcare, the arts, and youth leadership development. Our initiatives provide equal opportunity for all children to have the tools and opportunities to fulfill their life goals and become constructive members of our global community.

To learn more or support For A Bright Future educational programs, please visit our donation page at .

