Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Socket Plug Tool (HAD-336)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a plumber and have personally struggled with accessing, gripping, and turning the threaded plugs for cleanouts used in sewer and drain lines. I thought there could be a better way," said an inventor, from Opa Locka, Fla., "so I invented the SOCKET PLUG TOOL. My design would fit secure over the plug for gripping and torque application, and it would allow for fast and easy removal."
The patent-pending invention provides a new tool for easily gripping and turning a cleanout plug for a sewer or drain line. In doing so, it eliminates struggles. It also increases efficiency. The invention features a simple and durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for plumbers, homeowners, etc.
The original design was submitted to the Hollywood/Miami sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-HAD-336, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
