SFIL 2025 EMTN 1

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Paris, 22 January 2025

Capitalised terms used herein shall have the meaning specified for such terms in the Sfil base prospectus to the €15,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme dated 7 June 2024 (the“ Base Prospectus ”).

Sfil has decided to issue on 24 January 2025 – Euro 1,500,000,000 Fixed Rate Notes due 24 September 2030.

A Stabilisation Manager has been named in the applicable Final Terms.

The Base Prospectus dated 7 June 2024 and the supplements to the Base Prospectus dated 27 September 2024 and 26 December 2024 approved by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers

The Final Terms relating to the issue will be available on the website of the AMF ( ), at the office of the Issuer and at the office of the Paying Agent.





