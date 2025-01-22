Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Knorr-Bremse successfully completes sale of GT Emissions Systems

EQS-News: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Disposal/Disposal

Knorr-Bremse successfully completes sale of GT Emissions Systems

Knorr-Bremse is actively advancing its portfolio optimization with a clear focus on strategic fit and performance.

With the closing, the sale to Rcapital Partners is completed Almost 60% of the portfolio streamlining completed ahead of schedule Munich, 22 January 2025 – Knorr-Bremse, global market leader for braking systems and a leading supplier of other rail and commercial vehicle systems, has completed the sale of its subsidiary GT Emissions Systems to Rcapital Partners, a private equity fund from the UK. GT Emissions Systems, based in Peterlee, Great Britain, is a leading supplier of emission control systems for diesel engines in on-highway commercial vehicles and off-highway vehicles. The transaction succeeded with the closing on 22 January 2025. With this sale, Knorr-Bremse is actively advancing its portfolio optimization with a clear focus on strategic fit and performance.

Bernd Spies, member of the Knorr-Bremse AG Executive Board and responsible for the Commercial Vehicle Systems division: “With the sale of GT Emissions Systems, we have now achieved another important milestone, and the company will be able to focus clearly on its own strengths and business under the new ownership of Rcapital Partners. At the same time, we are increasing our performance with a clear focus on 'strategic fit' and aligning Knorr-Bremse even more consistently towards profitability.” The global Engine Air portfolio of GT Emissions Systems comprises exhaust throttle and exhaust gas recirculation valves, among other things. The company supplies leading manufacturers with emission control systems for diesel engines in on- and off-highway vehicles. GT Emissions Systems solutions make a key contribution for diesel engine manufacturers to meet the international emission standards. The annual revenue of GT Emissions Systems amounts to around EUR 70 million. With the sale of GT Emissions Systems, Knorr-Bremse has already successfully sold four investments under its BOOST 2026 program within the span of 12 months. Overall, Knorr-Bremse is working on a large number of strategic initiatives and measures for safeguarding lasting, profitable growth over the coming years. Media contact: Anika Wild | Spokesperson Corporate Communications | Knorr-Bremse AG T +49 89 3547 2470; E ... Contact Investor Relations: Andreas Spitzauer | Head of Investor Relations | Knorr-Bremse AG T +49 89 3547 182 310; E ... About Knorr-Bremse Knorr-Bremse (ISIN: DE000KBX1006, ticker symbol: KBX) is the global market and technology leader for braking systems and a leading supplier of other rail and commercial vehicle systems. Knorr-Bremse's products make a decisive contribution to greater safety and energy efficiency on rail tracks and roads around the world. More than 32,000 employees at over 100 locations in 30 countries develop and produce innovative solutions and services that meet the highest technological standards. In 2023, Knorr-Bremse's two divisions together generated revenues of approximately € 7.9 billion. For almost 120 years, the company has been at the cutting edge of its industries, driving innovation in mobility and transportation technologies with a leading edge in connected system solutions. Knorr-Bremse is one of Germany's most successful industrial companies and profits from the key global megatrends: urbanization, sustainability, digitalization, and mobility.

