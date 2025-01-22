EQS-News: LION E-Mobility AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase

LION E-Mobility AG: Partial conversion of convertible loan by major shareholder Zug, January 22, 2025 - LION E-Mobility AG (LION; ISIN: CH0560888270), a leading battery pack specializing in e-mobility and storage solutions, announces that its major shareholder Mr. Ian Mukherjee has today declared the partial conversion of the convertible loan agreement granted by him including accrued interest in the total amount of EUR 1,887,000. As part of this conversion, the company will issue 3,000,000 new registered shares from authorized capital with a nominal value of CHF 0.13 each. This measure will increase the share capital of LION E-Mobility AG to a total of 15,375,633 shares. Thus, the company's liabilities will be reduced accordingly by the converted amount and the equity ratio will increase considerably from around 20% at year-end 2023 to almost 40% according to preliminary calculations as at the end of January 2025. Dr. Joachim Damasky, CEO of LION E-Mobility AG , commented: "This conversion underlines Mr. Mukherjee's confidence in our strategy and our long-term potential. It significantly reduces our debt, further enhancing our financial stability." Alessio Basteri, Chairman of the Board of Directors of LION E-Mobility AG , adds: "Mr. Mukherjee's support is a strong signal to our shareholders and the market. It shows that our vision of sustainable and innovative mobility enjoys the trust of experienced investors. This measure enables us to work even harder towards our growth targets." Ian Mukherjee, Member of the Board of Directors of LION E-Mobility AG , emphasizes: "I am pleased to contribute to the further development of LION E-Mobility AG with my support. The company has a clear vision and the potential to play a leading role in the e-mobility industry as the excellent test results of LION's new battery with the premium OEM partner demonstrate. The conversion of the loan is a sign of my confidence in the team and the future of LION." 2024 was a transformative year for LION E-Mobility AG, marked by substantial progress in strengthening its financial foundation. The successful sale of its shares in TÜV Süd Battery Testing GmbH facilitated the repayment of loans and the settlement of interest payments, significantly reducing the company's liabilities. Additionally, the conversion of a portion of the convertible loan further contributed to this positive development by lowering outstanding debt and enhancing the company's equity base. These measures not only improved the balance sheet but also positioned LION E-Mobility AG for sustainable growth and provided a solid platform to pursue its strategic goals – especially the commercialization of its immersion cooling battery technology – with greater financial flexibility. "Thanks to these achievements, we have streamlined our balance sheet and now have the financial flexibility to pursue our vision of taking a leading role in the e-mobility market with determination. In 2025, we expect to enter the next phase of series production with German premium OEMs," adds Dr. Joachim Damasky, CEO of LION E-Mobility AG . About LION E-Mobility AG

LION E-Mobility AG is a manufacturer of lithium-ion battery packs. The company offers customized plug-and-play solutions for electric vehicles as well as for stationary and industrial applications. With a current annual production capacity of 2 GWh, LION is ideally positioned to address the growing demand for high-performance energy storage solutions. The company operates highly automated module assembly lines at its own production facility in Germany. LION's battery packs offer the highest standards in terms of safety, quality, and reliability. Founded in 2011, LION E-Mobility AG (ISIN: CH0560888270, WKN: A2QH 97) is listed on the stock exchanges in Munich, Frankfurt, and Hamburg. -p LION E-Mobility Investor Relations

Kirchhoff Consult

