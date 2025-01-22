QCB Governor Meets Lord Mayor Of City Of London

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) HE the Governor of the Qatar Central Bank, Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud al-Thani met on Wednesday Alastair King, Lord Mayor of the City of London, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2025 in Davos, Switzerland. During the meeting, they reviewed key global and developments, the QCB said.

