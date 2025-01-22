Qatar Reaffirms Support For Silencing Guns Initiative In Africa

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Qatar has reiterated its commitment to supporting the "Silencing the Guns in Africa" initiative, praising progress in this area and welcoming the African Union's counter framework. Qatar also reaffirmed its active role in international and regional efforts to combat terrorism across Africa and the world.

This statement was delivered by the Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations HE Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani, at a UN Security Council briefing on African-led counter terrorism efforts and development. The briefing focused on strengthening African leadership and implementation of counter terrorism initiatives.

Her Excellency highlighted that conflicts create fertile ground for terrorism, stressing Qatar's significant emphasis on preventive efforts to address the root causes of conflicts that threaten stability, peace, and sustainable development. She noted that Qatar's humanitarian and development assistance in Africa spans critical sectors like food, education, employment, infrastructure, and disaster recovery.

She also pointed out that international reports continue to show the persistent terrorist threat, especially in Africa, where terrorist groups exploit conflicts and instability, collaborating with criminal networks.

Her Excellency emphasized that peace, security, development, and stability are interconnected, and their absence fuels terrorism and violent extremism, calling for a comprehensive approach that goes beyond security concerns and addresses development aspects.

In this context, she stressed the need to prioritize poverty reduction, marginalization, and economic and social discrimination through inclusive economic growth, providing education and employment opportunities, healthcare, and strengthening the rule of law and good governance at national and international levels. She emphasized that achieving these goals requires accelerating the implementation of the African Union's Agenda 2063 and the UN's 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

HE Qatar's Permanent Representative also underscored that the terrorism issue in Africa requires African solutions and leadership, with the African Union already developing frameworks and initiatives to tackle the problem, calling for strengthening African capacities in various areas related to counter terrorism through international support, tailored to the continent's priorities and national needs.

In line with its commitment to these needs, Qatar has prioritized supporting counter terrorism efforts in Africa, reflected in its partnerships with African countries both bilaterally and through international organizations. Qatar also participated in the African Union's high-level counter terrorism meeting in Abuja last April, providing support for the event.

Her Excellency further explained that, through its partnership with the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism, Qatar has been a leading donor, contributing 37 percent of the office's total pledges since its establishment, adding that Qatar funds global programs focusing on building capacities and providing technical assistance to African countries to enhance their counter terrorism responses. Qatar also supports the UN's joint call to combat terrorism in Africa, having participated in its launch last year.

Her Excellency highlighted Qatar's partnership with the UN's Department of Political and Peacebuilding focuses on Africa, where it has contributed to peacebuilding efforts through support for the Peacebuilding Fund and its membership in the Peacebuilding Commission over the past two years.



