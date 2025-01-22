Amir Expresses Condolences To Turkish President In A Phone Call
Date
1/22/2025 2:00:31 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani held a telephone conversation today with the President of the Republic of Turkiye HE Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
During the call, His Highness expressed his condolences and sympathy for the victims of the resort fire in the city of Bolu in northern Turkiye, wishing a speedy recovery for the injured.
A number of issues of common interest were also discussed during the call.
MENAFN22012025000063011010ID1109118734
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.