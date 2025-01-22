Amir Expresses Condolences To Turkish President In A Phone Call

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani held a telephone conversation today with the President of the Republic of Turkiye HE Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

During the call, expressed his condolences and sympathy for the of the resort fire in the city of Bolu in northern Turkiye, wishing a speedy recovery for the injured.

A number of issues of common interest were also discussed during the call.