Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Weight Sensing Security Pad For Vehicles (FMB-285)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a weight sensing pad that would notify the owner if their vehicle or other important items are moved," said an inventor, from Bakersfield, Calif., "so I invented the LANDING PAD. My discreet design would provide added security and monitoring for a vehicle, camping trailer, motorcycle, or boat trailer."

The patent-pending invention provides a new vehicle security monitoring device. In doing so, it would monitor the weight load and alert the owner if the weight load changed for any reason. As a result, it increases security, and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to employ so it is ideal for vehicle owners.

The original design was submitted to the Fresno sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-FMB-285, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Ste. 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED