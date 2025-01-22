Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Product For Securing A Boat To A Lift (FJK-481)
PITTSBURGH, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a strong device to secure a boat to the lift and hold it in place," said an inventor, from Lauderdale Hill, Fla., "so I invented the J D BRACKET. My design would protect and preserve the expensive vessel while elevated on a lift."
The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to secure a vessel on a boat lift. In doing so, it would solidly secure a boat to the lift and hold it in proper position. As a result, it increases support, and it provides added protection. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for boat lift installers, facilities with existing boat lifts, etc.
The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-FJK-481, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
