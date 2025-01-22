Quantifind AI-Powered Financial Crime Intelligence Selected To Protect The Defense Supply Chain

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Two landmark contracts reinforce Quantifind's leadership in National Security Risk Management

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantifind, the leader in AI-powered crime intelligence solutions is proud to announce two strategic contracts with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD). These agreements underscore Quantifind's leadership in defending the nation's critical infrastructure by identifying foreign infiltration in the Defense Industrial Base. At a time when trust in AI is paramount, Quantifind's financial crimes intelligence solutions help the DoD make accurate, trusted decisions.

The first contract extends Quantifind's four-year relationship with the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU). It automates the vendor vetting process, batch screens contract applicants, and continuously monitors DIU's vendors for changes in risk posture.

The second contract integrates Quantifind's advanced analysis of messy unstructured data with several other technologies within the Office of Commercial and Economic Analysis (OCEA) to evaluate Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) applicants at scale for hidden foreign ownership, IP transfers, and criminal or fraudulent behaviors.

"Quantifind's ability to uncover complex relationships between entities from unstructured data is unparalleled. It will add to OCEA's efforts to build a central platform for vendor vetting in DoD," said its Director, Jeff Hubert.

Advancing U.S. Government Use-Cases

Quantifind's technology, initially developed for financial services, has expanded to meet the growing needs of the U.S. Government. With proven success in Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) use cases at Tier 1 Banks in the U.S., these new contracts demonstrate Quantifind's ability to scale its patented AI platform for national security applications.

"Applying Quantifind's Risk Intelligence Platform in a dual-use commercial environment is a huge source of pride. We are pleased to support the US government's mission to protect its industrial base and help eliminate foreign intrusion that threatens the security of America, its allies, and partners," said co-founder and CEO Dr. Ari Tuchman.

As foreign adversaries such as China and Russia become more adept at infiltrating the U.S. supply chains, Quantifind's platform provides the critical insights needed to detect and disrupt adversarial capital sources. By analyzing vast amounts of messy, unstructured data in real-time, Quantifind helps its customers reduce false positives by 75% and increase investigative efficiency by 50%, ensuring that decision-makers can confidently address evolving threats.

About Quantifind

Quantifind is the leader in financial crime intelligence automation, providing purpose-built AI solutions that transform how organizations detect and mitigate risk. The GraphyteTM platform serves as an essential AI co-pilot, delivering real-time, accurate risk assessments by integrating internal data with complex, unstructured public information to uncover hidden threats and reduce false positives with unprecedented accuracy, speed, and scale. This empowers customers to collaborate with trusted entities, focus on critical risks, and strengthen compliance with greater confidence and precision.

