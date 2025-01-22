Storage Units Capital Hires Brian Quibodeaux

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Storage Units Capital , a self-storage firm, announced today that Brian Quibodeaux has joined the company as an internal wholesaler. Quibodeaux will build and maintain relationships with intermediaries and facilitate the strategic expansion of the firm's sales and distribution effort.

"Storage Units is excited to welcome Brian to our team of leading professionals," said Sean Casterline, marketing director for Storage Units Capital. "Brian has a proven track record in building and maintaining solid relationships, making him an invaluable resource as we continue to grow our sales and distribution opportunities."

Quibodeaux brings nearly a decade of experience in the financial services industry to his role. Most recently he was an internal wholesaler for CNL Securities, serving the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions, where he helped financial advisors meet the needs of their clients with an array of alternative investments. Prior to CNL, he served as a business account manager specializing in business solutions for a global telecommunications provider.

Quibodeaux holds FINRA series 7 and 63 licenses.

About Storage Units Capital

Storage Units Capital is a self-storage real estate investment and management firm that specializes in the development, acquisition, and management of state-of-the-art self-storage facilities across the southeast United States. Storage Units Capital aims to provide modern, never-before-seen features for its users and income and growth potential for its investors. To learn more, visit storageunitscapital