Genetec named one of Canada's 2025 Top Employers for Young People

Montreal, QC, Canada, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetec Inc. (“Genetec”), the global leader in enterprise physical security software, today announced that it has been named one of Canada's Top Employers for Young People by MediaCorp Canada for the 2nd year in a row.

Part of the Canada's Top 100 Employers project, the Top Employers for Young People designation recognizes organizations offering exceptional workplace environments and programs that cater to young professionals. Companies are evaluated on their ability to attract and retain young talent, mentorship and training opportunities, and the percentage of young professionals in the organization.

“With a significant portion of our workforce under 30, this award reflects our ongoing commitment to cultivating a workplace where young professionals can grow, innovate, and thrive,” said Richard Pailliere, Vice President of Human Resources at Genetec Inc.“By providing meaningful opportunities, robust training, and a strong sense of community, we aim to empower the next generation of talent to reach their full potential.”

Genetec was recognized for its exceptional approach to talent development, including initiatives such as:



Innovative Training Programs : The company's Office of Innovation and Strategic Technologies (OIST) provides employees with unique, in-house learning experiences, such as TechTalks sessions featuring industry leaders. Additionally, Genetec partners with institutions like HEC Montréal to provide leadership training. Apprenticeship Program : Launched in 2022, this program helps candidates without traditional qualifications gain technical skills through immersive, hands-on training.

A place where interns thrive: In 2024, Genetec welcomed nearly 400 paid interns, offering full-time hours, impactful projects, and the same benefits as permanent employees. This immersive experience mirrors the life of a full-time employee, preparing interns for future success. In 2023, 46 interns transitioned into permanent roles, representing 12% of new hires at Genetec that year.

Women in Engineering program: Genetec is dedicated to fostering diversity and inclusion in the workplace. In partnership with Concordia University, the Women and Engineering program pairs female interns with experienced female mentors from Genetec for weekly one-on-one meetings to discuss objectives, address concerns, and navigate the workplace. By offering support and showcasing female leaders, the initiative empowers young women pursuing engineering careers to feel confident and prepared for their future.

With over 54 open positions and numerous internships across North America and the world, Genetec invites aspiring young professionals to join its growing workforce. Interested candidates can learn more about available opportunities by visiting .

About Genetec

Genetec Inc. is a global technology company that has been transforming the physical security industry for over 25 years. The company's portfolio of solutions enables enterprises, governments, and communities around the world to secure people and assets while improving operational efficiency and respecting individual privacy.

Genetec delivers the world's leading products for video management, access control, and ALPR, all built on an open architecture and designed with cybersecurity at their core. The company's portfolio also includes intrusion detection, intercom, and digital evidence management solutions.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Genetec serves its 42,500+ customers via an extensive network of accredited channel partners and consultants in over 159 countries.

