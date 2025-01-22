Shareholders That Lost Money On Sun Communities, Inc.(SUI) Urged To Join Class Action – Contact Levi & Korsinsky To Learn More

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Sun Communities, Inc. ("Sun Communities, Inc." or the "Company") (NYSE: SUI) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Sun Communities, Inc. investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between February 28, 2019 and September 24, 2024. Follow the below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

SUI investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at

CASE DETAILS: According to the complaint, defendants provided investors with material information concerning SUI's accounting practices and internal control over financial reporting. On September 24, 2024, after market close, an investment research report emerged calling into question the integrity of SUI's Board and the integrity of the Company's governance, controls, and financial disclosures. Investors and analysts reacted immediately to SUI's revelation. The price of SUI's common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $139.10 per share on September 24, 2024, SUI's stock price fell to a low of $137.48 per share on September 25, 2024.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Sun Communities, Inc. during the relevant time frame, you have until February 10, 2025 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients.

