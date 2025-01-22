Coventry Appoints Dan Labert To Senior Vice President, Strategic Accounts

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "We're thrilled to have Dan join us at Coventry. His vast experience and relationships will play a vital role in our continued efforts to expand strategic partnerships," said Reid Buerger, CEO of Coventry. "Coventry is committed to working with carriers and groups to continue driving the industry forward, and we're certain that Dan will help us deliver on that promise."

LaBert most recently served as CEO at the National Association of Independent Life Brokerage Agencies (NAILBA), where he helped transform one of the industry's largest trade organizations.

"I couldn't be more excited to join Coventry," said LaBert. "I look forward to contributing to Coventry's storied success and sharing how Coventry can partner with carriers and distributors to help make life insurance more flexible, more powerful, and more valuable."

About Coventry

Coventry is the leader and creator of the secondary market for life insurance. For more than 25 years, we have been driving the industry forward and expanding opportunities for life insurance policyowners. Coventry's deep experience combined with a fierce commitment to consumer rights makes Coventry the clear market leader, a position we use to raise industry standards and expand consumer choice. To date, we have delivered more than $5.7 billion to policyowners who no longer have a need for their policies. To learn more about Coventry, please visit Coventry .

