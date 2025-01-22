In Brazil, Voltalia signs a 940-megawatt maintenance contract

Voltalia, (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in energy, has been selected by COPEL Get , a subsidiary of COPEL, one of Brazil's leading utilities, for the maintenance services of six wind clusters located in Rio Grande do Norte.

The five-year agreement covers a total installed capacity of 940 megawatts in the Brisa Potiguar, Cutia and Bento Miguel, São Bento do Norte, Jandaíra, Aventura and Santa Rosa Mundo Novo clusters.

The scope of the contract considers:



Preventive and corrective maintenance of collector substations, medium voltage networks and 138 and 230 kV transmission lines; Local operation of interconnection facilities and spare parts management.

With this contract, Voltalia strengthens its long-term strategic partnership with COPEL. Indeed, COPEL has already a minority stake in Voltalia's SMG wind farm (108 megawatts) since 2015. It is also one of the counterparties of the long-term power sales agreements totaling 270 megawatts for the Voltalia's solar plants (SSM 1 and 2), and bought 187 megawatts of wind assets (VSM2 and VSM4)1, that was developed and is currently operated by Voltalia. Voltalia operates around 4.1 gigawatts in the state of Rio Grande do Norte, with 1.3 gigawatt for itself and 2.8 gigawatts for third parties.

“In the last five years, Voltalia has more than quintupled its portfolio operated for third parties in Brazil, consolidating itself as one of the main players in the market and strengthening its presence in strategic hubs such as Rio Grande do Norte. This new contract reflects not only the trust of our partners, but also our commitment to offering high-performance solutions that guarantee efficiency, reliability and sustainable growth in the renewable energy sector”, says Robert Klein, CEO of Voltalia.

Next on the agenda: Q4 2024 turnover , January 29, 2025 (after close of trading)