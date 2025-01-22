(MENAFN- PR Newswire) This collaboration underscores the shared vision of both institutions to foster global connections and economic innovation. The program equips JCU students with practical experience in research, client engagement, and portfolio development, preparing them for careers in American business, government, and economic development. For FCED, the partnership enhances its international reach, opening doors for Italian businesses to explore opportunities in Fairfax City.

John Cabot University and Fairfax City Economic Development Announce New Partnership

"This partnership between John Cabot University and Fairfax City Economic Development is a testament to the power of international collaboration in creating opportunities for both students and communities," said Franco Pavoncello, President of John Cabot University . "By empowering our students to work at the intersection of education and real-world impact, this fellowship not only enhances their professional readiness but also strengthens the bridge between Italy and the United States. We are proud to contribute to Fairfax City's vision of global connectivity and economic innovation."

About the Fellowship

The fellowship provides an opportunity for selected JCU students to engage in a four-month program focused on:



Performing market analyses to identify Italian businesses ready for U.S. expansion.

Developing tailored marketing strategies to promote Fairfax City's business-friendly environment. Collaborating with Italian business associations to strengthen relationships and expand FCED's Italian network.

The fellows' work will culminate in a visit to Fairfax City in May 2025, where they will present their findings and strategic plan to key stakeholders, including city officials, the Fairfax City Economic Development Authority, and local business leaders. The week-long immersive experience will also include networking opportunities, business site visits, and cultural exchanges, showcasing the benefits of establishing a presence in Fairfax City.

"This partnership represents a significant step in Fairfax City's international business strategy," said Christopher Bruno, CEO and director of Fairfax City Economic Development . "With the insight and research provided by these exceptional fellows, FCED will be able to enhance our international landings program and strengthen our outreach efforts in Italy, advancing our city's position as a premier destination for international business expansion."

Meet the Fellows

The three selected students who will participate in this pioneering fellowship are:



Nina Lange; junior majoring in communications and minoring in entrepreneurship

Samuele Nusca-Dagon; sophomore majoring in psychology and marketing Mario Di Nicola; junior majoring in economics and finance, minoring in mathematics and computer science

These students were chosen based on their strong academic performance, demonstrated interest in international business, and their potential to contribute to the success of the project. They will begin their work immediately on their proposed strategic marketing plan.

"This partnership with JCU embodies the essence of what it means to be a globally connected community," said Fairfax City Mayor Catherine S. Read . "The JCU fellows' work in Italy not only enhances opportunities for local economic growth but also sets a standard for how cities can foster meaningful international relationships."

About Fairfax City Economic Development

Fairfax City Economic Development is a collaboration between the Fairfax City Economic Development Department and the Fairfax City Economic Development Authority, an independent agency administered by a commission appointed by the City Council to promote economic development activity within Fairfax. Fairfax City Economic Development helps attract businesses to the city, encourages and develops programs that foster connections between businesses, residents, and visitors of Fairfax City, and spearheads innovative programs and strategies devoted to positioning Fairfax City as an ideal location to start, grow, and scale a business. It is a founding member of the Northern Virginia Economic Development Alliance. Learn more at gofairfaxcity.

About John Cabot University

John Cabot University is an American institution of higher education in Rome, Italy. The mission of the University is to provide an educational experience firmly rooted in the American tradition of the liberal arts and solidly international in orientation. The academic programs are designed to use to the fullest extent the special resources of a multicultural faculty, an international student body and the extraordinarily rich culture and history of Rome and the surrounding region. In support of its mission, the University commits to: develop within all students the skills and the learning habits that will make it possible for them to educate themselves throughout their lives; enable students to appreciate, benefit from and contribute to the richness and diversity of other cultures; encourage leaders who will accept responsibility and make positive contributions to an increasingly interdependent and multicultural world; create an academic community composed of full-time, four-year matriculating students and visiting students that fosters intellectual tolerance, freedom and integrity.

SOURCE Fairfax City Economic Development