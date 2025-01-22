The Southern Utah Home Show Is January 24 & January 25, 2025 At The Washington County Legacy Park In Hurricane, UT

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

2 Day Home Show Event Features Free Admission & Free Parking; Offers The Latest Trends In Home Improvement, Remodeling and Design

HURRICANE, UT, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Nationwide Expos, the leader in trade shows across the nation, will be hosting the Southern Utah Spring Home Show : January 24 and January 25, 2025 at the Washington County Legacy Park in Hurricane, Utah. Many local exhibitors and national vendors will be showcasing the latest trends in home improvement, remodeling, interior design and outdoor living at the home show.

The two-day event is free to the public and it gives homeowners in the Hurricane and St. George, Utah communities the opportunity to meet with local contractors, remodeling experts and design pros to gain inspiration and to start planning their next home improvement projects. Exhibitors in windows and doors, roofing, solar, kitchen and bathroom renovations, home spas, landscaping and more will be participating at the Southern Utah Home Show .

Hurricane and St. George, Utah residents looking to update the exterior of their homes, replace their roofs, renovate their kitchens, upgrade their bathrooms, or enhance the appearance of their outdoor living spaces will find everything they need at the Southern Utah Home Show. What's more, many vendors offer exclusive discounts and savings, expressly for visitors attending the show.

“We're excited to be hosting the Southern Utah Home Show in Hurricane. This marks the first home show Nationwide Expos is presenting at the Washington County Legacy Park venue. It's also our very first show in Hurricane,” commented Sol Lee, Marketing Director, Nationwide Expos. Many of our attendees and exhibitors at our nearby St. George Home Expo have requested more home shows in the area and we're happy to meet the demand,” Lee added.

Forthcoming home shows and home expos Nationwide Expos is hosting in Utah, include: the Ogden Spring Home Show: February 16-18, 2025 at the Golden Spike Event Center in Ogden, UT; the Logan Spring Home Show: February 28 & March 1, 2025 at the Cache County Event Center, the St. George Spring Home Expo: March 21-23, 2025 at the Dixie Convention Center in St. George, UT; the Provo Home Show: March 28 & 29, 2025 at the Utah Valley Convention Center in Provo, UT; and the Layton Home Show: April 11 & 12, 2025 at the Davis Conference Center in Layton, UT.

Admission and parking to the Southern Utah Home Show are free. The Home Show will be taking place on Friday January 24, 2025: from 12:00pm to 8:00pm; and on Saturday January 25, 2025: from 10:00am to 6:00pm. Washington County Legacy Park is located at 5500 700 S Street, Hurricane, UT 84737. Interested in exhibiting at the event? Contact Nationwide Expos organizers today at 435-345-HOME to secure a spot at a Home Show Expo.

