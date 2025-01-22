Recurring Buys: Introducing 'Set-And-Forget' Crypto Purchase Feature On Moonpay

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MoonPay has launched Recurring Buys, a new feature that allows you to automate repeat purchases.

Here's how it works:

- Add Funds: Load your MoonPay Balance using your preferred payment method.

- Choose Crypto: Select from 140+ digital currencies.

- Schedule Purchases: Set your desired frequency for automatic buys.

Recurring Buys supports the Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA) strategy, a method where you invest a fixed amount at regular intervals. This approach helps simplify portfolio building by reducing the need to monitor market fluctuations.*

Key Benefits of Recurring Buys

Personalization: Create a tailored investment plan by setting multiple recurring buys for different cryptocurrencies.

Flexibility: Adjust, pause, or cancel your recurring payments at any time.

Clarity: Receive timely notifications for every transaction, keeping you informed at every step.

Currently, Recurring Buys is available to users in the UK and EU (excluding Germany), with plans to expand to additional regions in the future.

Automate your crypto strategy today with Recurring Buys. Get started on MoonPay .

*Disclaimer: This release is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial or investment advice.

Toni Koraza

MADX Digital

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.