New Your Money Line Survey Finds 50% Of Employees Distracted By Financial Stress Resulting In Lost Productivity

- Peter Dunn, CEO of Your Money LineINDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to just-released data from Your Money Line , the premier financial wellness benefit for employees, 50% of workers admit that financial stress distracts them during the workday and makes it difficult to stay on task.Members of Generation Z report the highest level of distraction, with 55% claiming that financial concerns are impacting their performance. More than half of Gen Z respondents believe that less financial strain would improve their productivity.The findings are from a poll of 500 workers throughout the U.S. and are included in Your Money Line's 2025 Employee Financial Behavior Report . The survey examines the impact of financial stress on employees and workplaces.“These struggles, driven by financial concerns, are quietly reshaping workplace dynamics in unexpected ways,” said Peter Dunn, CEO of Your Money Line.“This isn't just an individual challenge-it's a collective one, impacting team morale, productivity, and job satisfaction.”Key data points from the survey include:*61% of respondents reported constant financial anxiety, with 26% of Gen Z and 23% of women“Always” feeling stressed.*84% said their financial concerns contribute to feelings of exhaustion and burnout.*82% believe money worries limit their ability to enjoy daily life, with more than 43% saying they experience frequent financial stress.*32% indicated that financial concerns have a significant or severe impact on their mental health.While 59% of Baby Boomers say that they have delayed their retirement plans, it is Gen Z that reports being most impacted by the present financial conditions. With rising inflation, student loan payments starting back up after COVID, and skyrocketing childcare costs, 55% of those polled have postponed buying a home, and 40% have put off starting a family. Twenty-one percent of Gen Z report daily sleep disruptions, the highest of any demographic.“The workplace has become a pressure cooker of economic uncertainty. Employees aren't just clocking in-they're grappling with how to make ends meet,” noted Dunn.“This strain isn't just a personal issue; it's a workplace challenge that demands attention.”Your Money Line's full 2025 Employee Financial Behavior Report can be found here .About Your Money LineYour Money Line is the premier financial wellness benefit for employees. The all-in-one solution guides employees to financial stability with AI-powered software, certified financial coaches, and world-class education. Your Money Line is used by hundreds of companies, school districts, and healthcare systems across the U.S., serving hundreds of thousands of households. The company was founded by financial author and radio host, Peter Dunn (a.k.a. Pete the Planner).For more information about how Your Money Line can increase employee engagement, decrease turnover, and boost both employee and company financial health, visit yourmoneyline.

