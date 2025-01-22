Frank & Eileen Pledges $20 Million To Support Female Leaders Of Tomorrow

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The Giving Pledge 2.0 aims to create more women entrepreneurs.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frank & Eileen, the 100% woman-owned and led, B Corp certified contemporary apparel brand for women, is proud to announce the second iteration of its Giving Pledge. Originally launched in 2020 with a commitment to donate $10 million over ten years, the brand fulfilled its goal in just four years. Now, Frank & Eileen is now doubling its pledge to $20 million, which will be fulfilled over the original 10-year period.

With the initial pledge, Frank & Eileen launched fellowships at top MBA programs including Babson College, Stanford Graduate School of Business, and MIT Sloan School of Management and created the Frank & Eileen Accelerator at a Los Angeles school for girls in grades 7-12, fostering an entrepreneurial mindset. The impact:



762 women entrepreneurial leaders engaged annually through our Frank & EileenTM Center for Women's Entrepreneurial Leadership at Babson College (the first major comprehensive center of its kind at a business school in the US)

9 women MBA scholars funded at the top three entrepreneurial schools* in the country (US News & World Report, 2024)

3 years of running Frank & Eileen Accelerator and Incubator at Marlborough, a girls 7th -12th grade school in Los Angeles Multiple K-12 school scholarships

"I'm thrilled and incredibly proud to announce the launch of the second iteration of our Giving Pledge," says Audrey McLoghlin, CEO and Founder, Frank & Eileen. "When I first made this commitment, it was driven by my belief in the transformative power of entrepreneurship, especially for women. In a short time, we've made a significant impact, and I'm confident that this new chapter will be just as impactful, if not more."

The announcement coincides with the release of the brand's first Impact Report, underscoring its commitment to corporate responsibility and setting new standards for sustainable and ethical manufacturing in the fashion industry. As a Certified B Corp with the highest impact score among woman-owned apparel brands in the US, Frank & Eileen's Impact Report outlines the brand's dedication to slow fashion, positioning it as a true force for good.

The full report, inclusive of the impact of the first Giving Pledge can be found on Frankandeileen .

About Frank & Eileen

Frank & Eileen starts with the world's finest raw materials found in nature to create clothes made to be lived-in and loved. The company was born in 2009 when founder Audrey McLoghlin first sourced responsibly crafted Italian menswear fabrics to reinvent the women's button-up-a category previously focused solely on men. Now a global omnichannel retail brand, Frank & Eileen is a certified woman-owned and women-led business that has retained 100 percent ownership while working with the same ethical, sustainable manufacturers for over a decade. We believe women will change the world and are dedicated to using female entrepreneurship as a force for good. To learn more, visit .

MEDIA REQUESTS

Jennifer Bett Communications (JBC)

[email protected]

SOURCE Frank & Eileen

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED