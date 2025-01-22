Triumph: Trials, Transplants & Transformation By Gregory S. Works-A Story Of Faith, Resilience & Overcoming Challenges.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Finding Faith, Building Resilience, and Overcoming Life's Greatest Challenges

METRO AREA, WA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Gregory S. Works, a seasoned Executive, proud Howard University alum, Married, and father of two teenage daughters, shares his inspiring journey in his transformative new book, Triumph : Life on the Other Side of Trials, Transplants, Transition, and Transformation. A two-time kidney transplant recipient, Works offers a deeply personal account of his battle with polycystic kidney disease-a hereditary condition that has profoundly affected his family for generations.Available now, Triumph is not just a memoir but a guidebook for overcoming life's most daunting challenges. Works reveals how he navigated his health crisis through strategic planning, dietary changes, exercise, treatment evaluations, and the establishment of a robust support system. At the heart of his story is an unwavering faith and a powerful prayer life that became the cornerstone of his survival and recovery.Unlike many personal stories, Triumph dives deep into the actionable steps Works took to not only survive but thrive after two kidney transplants. His insights extend beyond health challenges, providing tools and strategies to manage any major life upheaval-be it job loss, corporate restructuring, or personal trauma.“I wrote Triumph to fill a gap in the market. While many share their struggles, few delve into the practical, faith-driven strategies needed to navigate and overcome them,” says Works.“This book is a testament to God's grace and guidance, and I hope it serves as a beacon of hope for others.”Key Takeaways from Triumph:1.Don't let overwhelming moments define you.2.Develop a strategic plan to address your challenges.3.Remember that time is of the essence in treatment and decision-making.4.Rely on faith as a solid foundation.5.Be inspired by real donor testimonials that showcase the power of giving.Gregory S. Works brings an unparalleled depth of experience to his narrative. Having lived a third of his life battling kidney disease, he represents the third generation in his family to face this challenge. Works' insights are enriched by his family's collective experience and his professional acumen as a technology executive. His education at Howard University and the J.L. Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University further underscores his ability to approach challenges with resilience and grace.For more information about Gregory S. Works and his inspiring book, visit his website at ."Triumph" is available for purchase on Barnes & Noble"Triumph" is available for purchase on AmazonTriumph: Life on the Other Side of Trials, Transplants, Transition, and Transformation is a powerful narrative that proves anyone can overcome life's trials with faith, preparation, and perseverance.

