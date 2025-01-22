Inventhelp Inventors Develop Newly Designed Table Mat For Seafood Boils (DCD-403)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a simple and easy way to clean up the table and discard food scraps after eating seafood, during a picnic or other large meal," said one of two inventors, from Clinton, Md., "so we invented the CRABBY MATT. Our design would offer an improved alternative to traditional tablecloths or covering the table with paper."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved table covering for use during seafood boils, barbecues, and other feasts. In doing so, it offers a quick way to dispose of scraps and garbage after enjoying crabs, shrimp, crawfish, corn, vegetables, etc. As a result, it reduces hassles and messes. The invention features a durable and disposable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, restaurants, large gatherings, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Washington D.C. sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-DCD-403, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED