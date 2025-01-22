Order Of St. John Florida Commandery Supports Boca Helping Hands With Donation Of Refrigerated Truck

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Boca Helping Hands

The Order of St. John, Knights Hospitaller and Boca Helping Hands with new truck

The truck will support Boca Helping Hands' food pantry program

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Boca Helping Hands (BHH) The Order of St. John, Knights Hospitaller (Malta), Florida Commandery (OSJ), under the leadership of H.E. Grand Dame Isabelle K. Paul GCSJ, continues its aggressive program of philanthropic and charitable service activities with the donation of $50,000 to Boca Helping Hands for a refrigerated truck to support its ongoing community pantry activities.At the ribbon cutting ceremony, Commander Isabelle Paul stated that the Order of St. John Florida Commandery has a long history of supporting Boca Helping Hands.“One of our first donations was Boca Helping Hands' first refrigerated truck. We have come full circle with helping to purchase a 26' refrigerated truck to add to the other trucks needed to pick up food for BHH's pantry program.”The OSJ Florida Commandery has contributed $1.9 million to local charities since 2011, expanding its philanthropic activities to support many of south Florida's organizations serving the most impoverished and vulnerable residents of the South Florida community. The OSJ Florida Commandery has grown to over 50 Knights and Dames supporting the organization's charitable activities serving the needs of the south Florida community.The Order of St. John, Knights Hospitaller, (Malta), founded in 1099 AD, is among the oldest Orders of Chivalry in existence today, the third oldest religious order, and has continuously served the sick and poor for 965 years. The Order of St. John is made up of more 1,200 Knights and Dames, located in Europe, the United States, Canada, Caribbean, Latin America and Australia.To learn more, visit bocahelpinghandsAbout Boca Helping HandsBoca Helping Hands (BHH) is a community-based nonprofit that provides food, medical, and financial assistance to help individuals and families improve their quality of life and build financial stability. Through its various programs, BHH assists nearly 35,000 people annually.Boca Helping Hands is a partner agency of The Town of Palm Beach United Way. Since 1945, the Town of Palm Beach United Way has been committed to improving lives and building strong communities throughout Palm Beach County by focusing on programs and priorities that promote education, health, and financial stability.Boca Helping Hands holds accreditation for Sound Nonprofit Management from Nonprofits First, has a Platinum Seal of Transparency from Candid/GuideStar, and has been a Charity Navigator Four-Star Charity for 17 consecutive years. Boca Helping Hands is located at 1500 NW 1st Court, Boca Raton, FL 33432. For more information, please visit BocaHelpingHands.

