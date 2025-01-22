Multiverse Computing Joins Industry Leaders At AI House Davos 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Quantum AI software company's CSO will join a panel discussion with leaders from KMPG, Nestle, Bosch and more about overcoming implementation challenges of AI

- Victor Gaspar, Chief Sales Officer of Multiverse ComputingDONOSTIA-SAN SEBASTIáN, SPAIN, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Multiverse Computing , a leading quantum AI software company, is hosting conversations and thought-provoking panel discussions at the AI House Davos 2025 , an event in its second year held during the World Economic Forum's annual meeting.Multiverse Computing is attending the event with influential AI world leaders to showcase its cutting-edge solutions and breakthroughs in AI. Executives from Meta, AWS and G42 are joining scientists and government officials at this year's event. Victor Gaspar, the Chief Sales Officer of Multiverse Computing, will discuss CompactifAI as a solution to make AI implementation more efficient by reducing costs and energy usage during a panel session,“AI Transformation for Intelligent Enterprises – The Roadmap to Unlocking Value.”“We're honored to be part of the conversation about AI with so many other influential people shaping the industry,” said Victor Gaspar, the Chief Sales Officer of Multiverse Computing.“Keeping up with the latest innovations is vital, and only a select few could match the speed of the industry with efficiency and consistency.”CompactifAI uses advanced quantum-inspired algorithms to streamline the training and inference processes of LLMs, reducing computation time and energy requirements without compromising accuracy. The compression software uses tensor networks to improve the efficiency and performance of AI models. Shrinking these models reduces the compute power required to run them, which in turn reduces operating costs.This panel highlights leadership strategies, ideas for overcoming implementation challenges, and tactics for maximizing the impact of AI on business outcomes. Panelists will discuss their journeys through the ever-changing industry and the roadmaps that led them to unlocking AI's full potential. Speakers include leaders from Stanford Health Center, Fusion fund, KPMG, Nestle, Pearson, Bosch and Crusoe.Established in 2024, AI House Davos convenes visionary senior researchers, executives, entrepreneurs, investors, and policymakers to tackle AI's most challenging questions while simultaneously shaping its future. Experts from across the globe investigate the latest concepts in AI in addition to this year's theme:“After The Hype.”About Multiverse ComputingMultiverse Computing is a leading quantum AI software company that combines quantum computing, AI and optimization solutions to solve complex industry challenges. The company's team of over 160 full-time employees, comprising 40% PhDs and representing more than 43 nationalities, has developed CompactifAI, an LLM compressor which uses quantum-inspired tensor networks to make large language models (LLMs) more efficient and portable, reducing size by over 90%, with only a 2 – 3% drop in accuracy, and with over 50% savings in retraining and inference costs. Multiverse Computing enables organizations to optimize their AI models and computing resources for enhanced performance and efficiency.Multiverse Computing has offices in Spain, Canada, France, Germany, UK, Italy, and US. For more information, please contact us at ...

Veronica Combs

HKA Marketing Communications

+1 714-422-0927

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.