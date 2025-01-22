The American College Of Clinical Pharmacology Launches Pediatric & Maternal Clinical Pharmacology Community

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ASHBURN, Va., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American College of Clinical Pharmacology® (ACCP) is pleased to announce the establishment of the & Maternal Clinical Pharmacology Community, the first initiative in its effort to unite clinical pharmacology professionals with shared interests and objectives. This new Community is committed to promoting the principles of clinical pharmacology within pediatric and maternal healthcare teams, educating healthcare professionals and the public and aligning US practices with global pediatric and maternal clinical pharmacology agendas. Through collaborative research, educational initiatives and public outreach, the Community seeks to enhance understanding and optimize drug therapies for these populations.

Open to professionals who are ACCP members across academia, industry, clinical practice and regulatory agencies-including MDs, PharmDs, PhDs and Students or Trainees-the Community aims to foster interdisciplinary collaboration and innovation. Members will have opportunities to develop and implement impactful initiatives such as webinars, educational proposals and white papers. Regular meetings will be held to facilitate knowledge sharing, research collaboration and the development of resources to support both professionals and the public.

By launching the Pediatric & Maternal Clinical Pharmacology Community, ACCP reaffirms its commitment to advancing the field of clinical pharmacology and becoming a trusted voice in the global community. For more information or to join this groundbreaking initiative, please visit our webpage .

Drs. Natella Rakhmanina and Jeremiah Momper shared, "We are thrilled to support the newly launched Pediatric & Maternal Clinical Pharmacology Community at ACCP. Significant advancements in the development and dosing of medications for newborns, infants, children and pregnant and lactating women have been achieved in recent years. However, multiple gaps remain which limit our ability to effectively address health, growth and developmental needs in these complex patient populations. Bringing together researchers and the broader community interested in advancing the agenda for pediatric and maternal clinical pharmacology will allow us to strengthen networks and collaborations. We hope this initiative will draw interest among ACCP members and beyond and will link us closer to the populations we serve."

