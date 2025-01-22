Date
1/22/2025
22 January 2025
Expectations for 2025
Ringkjøbing Landbobank's expectations for 2025 are a net profit in the range of DKK 1.8-2.2 billion.
Additional comments on the expectations will be provided in the bank's annual report for 2024, publication of which is expected on 5 February 2025, as previously announced.
