Expectations For 2025


1/22/2025 11:17:04 AM

Date 22 January 2025

Expectations for 2025

Ringkjøbing Landbobank's expectations for 2025 are a net profit in the range of DKK 1.8-2.2 billion.

Additional comments on the expectations will be provided in the bank's annual report for 2024, publication of which is expected on 5 February 2025, as previously announced.


Yours faithfully

Ringkjøbing Landbobank

John Fisker
CEO

