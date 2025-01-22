DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Five9

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Five9 To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP , a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Five9, Inc. (“Five9” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: FIVN) and reminds investors of the February 3, 2025 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) Five9's net new business was not "strong irrespective of the macro" and was, in fact, hampered by macroeconomic issues such as constrained and scrutinized customer budgets; (2) Five9 was in the midst of a challenging bookings quarter due, in part, to sales execution and efficiency issues, and the Company was not "seeing very strong bookings momentum"; and (3) defendants did not have "enough information in terms of [their] existing customers that are going live" such that the statements that Five9 would see a positive inflection in its dollar-based retention rate lacked a reasonable basis.

On August 8, 2024, after market hours, Five9 released its second quarter 2024 financial results and held an earnings call that same day, whereby the Company cut its annual revenue guidance due to a "challenging bookings quarter" and "uncertain economic conditions." Five9 disclosed that customer budgets had been "constrained and scrutinized" and that "Q2 new logo bookings came in softer than expected[.]" The Company also reported that sales execution "wasn't up to snuff" and announced remedial action to address sales execution and efficiency issues. As a result, Five9 announced that it was "no longer assuming" a dollar-based retention rate inflection in the second half of the year.

On this news, Five9's stock price fell $11.25 per share, or 26.49%, to close at $31.22 per share on August 9, 2024.

