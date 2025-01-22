(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Cements - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global for Dental Cements was estimated at US$1.8 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$2.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

The growth in the dental cements market is driven by several factors, including technological innovations in dental materials, the rising demand for cosmetic and restorative dentistry, and an aging global population. Advances in bioactive and resin-based cements that offer enhanced strength, longevity, and therapeutic benefits are attracting dental professionals seeking reliable solutions for various procedures.

The increase in dental tourism, particularly in regions like Asia-Pacific and Latin America, where affordable and advanced dental care is accessible, is also boosting the market. Additionally, the growing awareness of dental hygiene and aesthetics among consumers, supported by the rise of social media and healthcare marketing, is pushing more individuals to opt for dental procedures requiring high-quality cements. The expansion of dental clinics and the adoption of advanced technology in dentistry, such as CAD/CAM systems, further stimulate the demand for specialized dental cement formulations, driving the market's growth.

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Resin-Based Cements segment, which is expected to reach US$608.5 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.6%. The Glass Ionomers segment is also set to grow at 4.4% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $479.5 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.7% CAGR to reach $546.9 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific. Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players in the Global Dental Cements Market such as 3M Company, Bisco, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Dentsply Sirona, DMG Chemisch-Pharmazeutische Fabrik GmbH and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 194 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.2% Regions Covered Global



Rising Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry Procedures Boosting Market Growth

Increasing Use of Advanced Resin-Based Cements in Restorative Dentistry

Growth in Dental Implant Procedures Driving Demand for Specialty Cements

Technological Innovations in Bioactive and Fluoride-Releasing Cement Formulations

Surge in Preference for Self-Adhesive Cements Enhancing Efficiency

Expansion of Geriatric Population Increasing Need for Prosthetic Restorations

Rising Use of CAD/CAM Technology in Dentistry Expanding Cement Applications

Growing Demand for Aesthetic and Color-Matching Cements in Cosmetic Dentistry

Surge in Dental Tourism in Emerging Markets Supporting Cement Sales

Expansion of Dental Clinics and Laboratories in Developing Regions

Increasing Adoption of Minimally Invasive Techniques Influencing Cement Design

Growth in the Number of Dental Practices Offering Preventive Dentistry Solutions

Rising Collaboration Between Dental Product Manufacturers and Clinics Development of Environmentally Friendly and Biocompatible Dental Cements

3M Company

Bisco, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Dentsply Sirona

DMG Chemisch-Pharmazeutische Fabrik GmbH

FGM Products Odontologicos Ltda

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

Medental International, Inc.

SDI Ltd. Shofu Dental GmbH

