New Foundation Launches To Support The Next Generation Of Deafblind And Deaf Disabled Students In Brooklyn

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DBDDCT Foundation Logo

Celebrating the Foundation's Launch and Its Inaugural Paint & Sip Fundraiser

- Bryan Ward, Board PresidentBROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The DeafBlind & Deaf Disabled Children of Tomorrow Foundation (DBDDCT) is proud to announce its official launch. Established to support the extraordinary work of St. Francis de Sales School for the Deaf (SFDS), the foundation is dedicated to empowering Deaf, DeafBlind, and Deaf Disabled children and their families by fostering educational opportunities and inclusive initiatives.The foundation will host its inaugural Paint & Sip Fundraiser on February 1, 2025, at 260 Eastern Parkway, Brooklyn, NY, from 7 PM to 10 PM. This exciting evening of art, connection, and community aims to raise funds to support SFDS's innovative programs and services.Meet the Board of DirectorsThe DBDDCT Foundation is guided by a dedicated team committed to creating opportunities for DeafBlind and Deaf Disabled children:Bryan Ward, Board PresidentDr. Maria Hartman, SecretaryLia Bautista, TreasurerMarnie Fairchild, MemberPam Allyn, MemberJaarad Hakim, MemberDr. Jodi Falk, Executive Director, SFDS"Our mission is to create opportunities and provide resources for children with diverse communication and learning needs,” said Bryan Ward, Board President. "Through the foundation, we aim to strengthen the vital work of SFDS and uplift the entire community."About DBDDCTDeafBlind and Deaf Disabled Children of Tomorrow (DBDDCT) is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to supporting Saint Francis de Sales School for the Deaf (SFDS) in Brooklyn. SFDS is a tuition-free, state-supported school serving Deaf, DeafBlind, and DeafDisabled students from birth through 8th grade. DBDDCT ensures students and their families receive the resources and support they need to thrive.For more information, please visit

Zanade Mann

Zanade Enterprises, LLC

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.