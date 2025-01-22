The Front Line Foundation Will Once Again Receive Proceeds From Annual Guns And Hoses Charity Hockey Game

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Feb. 21 game will help the Foundation increase their mission to support Minnesota's first responder community

- Wes Pederson

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Front Line Foundation (TFLF) announced today it has been selected again as the beneficiary of the ninth annual Guns and Hoses charity hockey game at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, February 21 at the Blaine Super Rink. Proceeds from the event will be given to TFLF to assist them in supporting Minnesota's 60,000 first responders.

With the success of last year in recent memory, Lino Lakes Volunteers in Public Safety (LLVIPS), and its sponsor the Centennial Youth Hockey Association, as well as event organizers of the game that pits police officers (guns) versus firefighters (hoses), felt the game is a perfect way to support the work of TFLF. To date, the event has raised more than $310,000 for organizations, like TFLF, that serve first responders.

“We are grateful to be a part of such an amazing event,” said Suzanne Holt, President and CEO of TFLF.“We are humbled to protect the families who protect us.”

Wes Pederson, chair of LLVIPS and the event said that continuing to work with TFLF is an easy decision.

“This isn't just a charity hockey game. It's a rivalry with heart,” said Pederson.“We have a great teammate in TFLF. We believe strongly in their mission to protect Minnesota's first responders.”

Since its inception in late 2018, The Front Line Foundation has supported Law Enforcement Officers, Firefighters, EMTs and members of the National Guard across Minnesota, to grant financial support to families of first responders who have died in the line of duty. The Foundation's mission is to bridge the gap between the death and benefits being paid, which can help families with ongoing expenses. The Foundation also provides support in the purchase of tactical equipment for first responders which is not included in department budgets. To date The Frontline Foundation has paid out $615,000 in death benefits and equipment funding since it was founded in 2018.

“Events like Guns and Hoses show firsthand the commitment Minnesotans have for first responders,” said Holt.“This game is less about hockey and more about camaraderie and giving back. We can't wait to see our second year of involvement be even more successful than last year.”

Pederson says that the annual Guns and Hoses game started small but has grown to something very robust. The free event features raffles, food and beverage sales and an after party at Invictus Brewing after the event that all raises funds for TFLF

“Every year we want to do better than they year before,” said Pederson.“We are up for the challenge to make 2025 event the most successful ever.”

Guns and Hoses Hockey Game At-A-Glance:

What: Lino Lakes Volunteer in Public Safety Presents the 9th Annual Guns and Hoses Charity Hockey Game benefitting TFLF

Who: Local Law Enforcement Officers vs Fire Fighters in a regulation hockey game.

When: February 21, 2025 Centennial Youth Hockey Mites game starts 445pm - Police vs Fire 6pm

Where: Rink # 1 / Blaine Super Rink, 1850 150th St. NE, in Blaine, MN

Why: Fundraiser for Minnesota First Responders via The Front Line Foundation. To donate please visit .

About The Front Line Foundation:

The Front Line Foundation began as an attempt to help and support our Fallen Heroes, including Law Enforcement Officers, Firefighters, EMTs, and the Minnesota National Guard. The Frontline Foundation provides support to those who died while in the line of duty, by giving benefit payments to dependents of fallen first responders. Law Enforcement Officers, Firefighters, and EMT First Responders face armed and dangerous criminals, impaired individuals wielding weapons, even emotionally charged, and threatening domestic disputes. They are The Front Line Defenders of our neighborhoods, towns, and cities who face and diffuse the high-risk, frequently appalling situations we know or hear about, with disbelief, on the news. In addition to providing endowments and support for the families of fallen heroes, The Front Line Foundation will underwrite scholarships and training registration costs for Front Line personnel as well as support preparedness training for safety officers in hospitals, schools, and places of worship. Further, we assist with the purchase of needed safety and tactical equipment not currently within the budget of the local unit of government. For more information, please visit .

