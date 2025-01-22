Aimexpo 2025: North America's Biggest Powersports Trade Show Arrives February

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AIMExpo attendees learn about new motorcycles at last year's show.

Las Vegas Center will be packed with the latest motorcycles, scooters, four-wheelers, and tech; plus a custom show and festival, Feb. 5-7.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The powersports industry's biggest event in North America, AIMExpo 2025, will take place February 5-7, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, packed with more motorcycle manufacturers, aftermarket companies, distributors, and exhibitors showing their latest models and new technology. This year's trade show also features new engaging experiences and an expanded show floor, making it a must-attend event for dealers, manufacturers, and media. Also new this year are collaborations with The One Motorcycle Show and VAHNA, showcasing a more unified industry as consumer-focused entities partner with the trade show. These partnerships introduce exciting events for the public alongside powersports' largest industry gathering."AIMExpo is the ultimate destination for anyone involved in the powersports industry as we enter the sales season," said Cinnamon Kernes, MIC's Vice President of Market Expansion. "This year's event builds on our legacy of innovation, offering attendees the chance to connect with the biggest names in the industry and explore the future of powersports."The One Motorcycle Show, North America's largest independently owned custom bike show, will be at the Western Hotel in downtown Las Vegas, February 6-8. The show, which is open to the public, will feature live performances, outdoor motorcycle demos, custom showcases, and a highly anticipated awards ceremony.Key features of AIMExpo 2025:.The Starting Line: The excitement starts right at the entrance. There will be an interactive floor plan and event schedule to help attendees create their ultimate show experience. Garage Composites will be recording live podcasts, NPA will host a live auction February 6 to benefit the Road 2 Recovery Foundation, Moto Trainer simulators will allow participants to try their skills, and attendees can catch up on the latest industry data at the MIC Research Center. There will also be coffee, compliments of Drag Specialties, to“torque up the day.”.New Product Central: Get a first look at the technologies and products shaping the industry's future at the New Product Central showcase. Select AIMExpo exhibitors will also present their latest innovations on the New Product Central Stage..Disruptive Thinking Stage: Here, industry professionals can learn about economic outlooks, government relations, and key factors shaping the industry's future. It will also host AIMExpo's Open Mic session, a new feature taking place Friday in which exhibitors, dealers, and industry professionals can share their insights on pressing topics..Dealer Excellence Stage: In partnership with Garage Composites and Motorcycle & Powersports News, the Dealer Excellence Stage offers expert-led sessions to equip dealers with actionable strategies that they can use immediately to improve business practices and adopt new technologies..The Backyard: An outdoor-inspired space featuring the 2 Wheel Custom Showcase, 4 Wheel Showcase, and serving as home to the Disruptive Thinking Stage. The Backyard highlights the culture, craftsmanship, and creativity of the powersports industry. It's also where VAHNA magazine's“Backyard Cinema” will be screening finalist videos from its 2024 Motorcycle Film Festival..Industry Party Powered by Turn 14 Powersports: Perhaps the most anticipated event of the show, the AIMExpo Industry Party Powered by Turn 14 Powersports brings together industry peers, brands, media, and influencers to network and celebrate the powersports industry.AIMExpo 2025 will have exclusive opportunities for media on opening day, February 5, including a media breakfast, REV'IT! Product Launch, Coffee & Donuts with Turn 14 Powersports, and a tour of the latest products from powersports manufacturers. The show is packing in the best of powersports in 300,000 square feet of space at the Las Vegas Convention Center. With more than 400 exhibitors, including over 30 OEMs and distributors, registrations are filling at a record pace. AIMExpo is open to powersports dealers, manufacturers, media, and industry professionals. To register and for more information, visit .About AIMExpoThe American International Motorcycle Expo is North America's largest powersports trade show with global reach. The Motorcycle Industry Council hosts this exposition on an annual basis to help Connect, Engage, and Unite the industry to address the opportunities and challenges in the powersports industry. AIMExpo 2025 will be held in Las Vegas at the world-famous Las Vegas Convention Center from February 5-7, 2025. For additional information, please visit .

