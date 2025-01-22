American Family Care Achieves Historic Franchise 500® Ranking

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Nation's Largest Urgent Care Provider Ranks in Top 50 Franchises for the First Time

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- American Family Care (AFC), the nation's leading provider of urgent care with nearly 400 walk-in clinics across the United States, is proud to announce that it is now ranked No. 47 on Entrepreneur's annual Franchise 500® list. This milestone marks the first time AFC has broken into the prestigious Top 50, climbing an impressive 34 spots from last year.

"We are excited and humbled to be ranked among the Top 50 franchises for the first time," said Jeremy Morgan, CEO of AFC. "This recognition reflects the incredible efforts of our corporate team and franchise owners – and showcases the growing strength of the AFC brand. The ranking also highlights the momentum AFC brings to franchising, as we continue providing opportunities for entrepreneurs to thrive in the healthcare industry."

In 2024, AFC aggressively expanded its footprint by opening 38 new franchise and corporate locations. With that growth, the company now operates 390 locations nationwide, including 307 franchise clinics, solidifying its position as a leader in accessible healthcare across the U.S.

AFC's rise in the Franchise 500® rankings also reflects the brand's continued innovation and excellence in franchise development. Entrepreneur's comprehensive evaluation process assesses franchise performance based on factors such as costs, growth, financial strength, and brand power.

"Our rise in this year's ranking is a clear indicator of the opportunities AFC offers entrepreneurs – and the indelible impact we have had on healthcare," added Morgan. Together, with our franchise owners, we will continue to drive healthcare innovation and expand access to quality care nationwide."

"The Franchise 500 is more than a list. It's really a collection of life-changing opportunities, featuring strong and resilient brands that future franchisees will be proud to be a part of," says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur magazine. "This year's honorees represent the bold ideas, operational excellence, and adaptability that make franchising a cornerstone of entrepreneurial success."

To view AFC's ranking on the Franchise 500® and learn more, visit entrepreneur .

To learn more about franchise opportunities at AFC, visit afcfranchising.

About American Family Care

Founded in 1982, American Family Care (AFC) pioneered the concept of convenient and effective urgent care services, delivered through a nationwide network of nearly 400 walk-in clinics. Today, AFC is the nation's largest provider of urgent care, generating more than $1 billion in system-wide sales annually, with 3,500 highly trained healthcare professionals treating over 4 million patients each year. AFC continues to be a leader in accessible healthcare, providing treatments for flu, allergies, and everyday injuries, along with a comprehensive range of lab tests, x-rays, and occupational medicine services. Ranked #47 on the Entrepreneur® Franchise 500, AFC is one of the most admired brands in urgent care and franchising. For more information, visit americanfamilycare .

