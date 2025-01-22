Spring Into The Arts: Toarts Supports A Stunning Lineup Of Symphony, Theatre, And Ballet In Thousand Oaks

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) THOUSAND OAKS, CA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A new year brings exciting performances to of America Performing Arts Center (BAPAC). TOArts, the fundraising and presenting partner of BAPAC, highlights the upcoming spring performances coming to the Ventura County community from the performing arts companies New West Symphony, 5-Star Theatricals, and Pacific Festival Ballet. A new landing page, designed to make it easier for consumers to explore all the resident company shows in one place, is now live at .

New West Symphony will open its 2025 season with A Symphonic Odyssey – a breathtaking journey through some of the most iconic symphonic scores, including Tchaikovsky's Fourth Symphony nicknamed“Fate,” on January 25 and 26. Following this is Carmina & Carnival, a concert that brings thundering choruses and vivid medieval poems lauding love and indulgence.“Carnival of the Animals” is a humorous musical suite featuring actor, improviser and voice artist Jim Meskimen. This electric performance will be featured on March 1 and 2. Love and drama are also highlighted in another performance on April 5 and 6, Bohemian Rhapsody & Carmen, which blends the iconic operatic drama of Bizet's Carmen with the symphonic rock power of Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody.

“Our 30th anniversary celebration is an opportunity for the patrons to experience vibrant and multi-faceted programs designed specifically with our community in mind. Whether you are a music connoisseur or a first timer, the Symphony's programs, carefully curated by our Grammy-winning Artistic and Music Director Michael Christie, will inspire and delight our audiences, especially in this time of recovery from the recent fires. To support those affected, we are offering complimentary tickets for the remainder of the season to those displaced by the fires, plus firefighters and their families,” said Natalia Staneva, CEO of the Symphony.

5-Star Theatricals is presenting a thrilling and up-to-date production of a classic show – Cabaret! With its provocative charm and unforgettable melodies, the gritty allure of the Kit Kat Club and its suggestive emcee set the stage for the tale of Sally Bowles, a daring performer navigating the decadent nightlife of early 1930s Germany. Experience some of musical theatre's most iconic songs, including“Cabaret,”“Willkommen,” and“Maybe This Time.” This crowd-pleasing performance will run from March 14 to 30.

“Cabaret is a show with timeless and powerful production that is not only entertaining-it's an exploration of resilience and humanity, set against one of the most turbulent eras in history,” said Cindy Murray, Executive Director of 5-Star Theatricals.“Winner of eight Tony awards, this show captivates audiences with its daring performances, stunning visuals, and poignant storytelling. We're honored to bring this masterpiece to life for our community.”

Rounding out the spring season is Pacific Festival Ballet's Cinderella on May 17. Experience the enchanting magic of a classic heartwarming tale of hope, transformation, and true love. Families are invited to watch as the kind-hearted Cinderella overcomes her wicked stepmother and stepsisters with the help of her Fairy Godmother's spellbinding touch. Set to Prokofiev's score, this classic story comes to life with breathtaking choreography and costumes. From the excitement of the Royal Ball to the unforgettable moment Cinderella meets her Prince, this performance is for all ages.

“I love the way Cinderella showcases the beauty of classical ballet, while incorporating humor and light-hearted moments,” said Kim Maselli, Artistic Director of Pacific Festival Ballet.“This well-crafted storytelling weaves together the important life lessons of kindness, hope and forgiveness.”

Support the arts and experience world-class performances right in the heart of Thousand Oaks. Tickets are available for purchase on the new landing page as well as the organizations' respective websites.

ABOUT 5-STAR THEATRICALS

For more than three decades, 5-Star Theatricals has been enriching the cultural life of Ventura and Los Angeles counties and the surrounding areas by providing an extraordinary performing arts experience through live, Broadway-quality productions of musical theatre.

It is 5-Star Theatricals' mission to provide the highest-quality theatre experience, to foster educational opportunities, and to promote cultural and artistic enrichment to enhance the quality of life in Southern California. By creating opportunities for up-and-coming performers and artists, 5-Star Theatricals has launched hundreds of people to success in theatre, movies, television and music, including Adam Lambert, Katharine McPhee and Tony nominee Stephanie J. Block. In addition, 5-Star Theatricals goes“Beyond the Footlights” with outreach programs to give back to the community and to provide enhanced theatre experiences for all audiences. Since the inception of“Beyond the Footlights,” more than 45,000 underserved children, in-need seniors and active military have enjoyed 5-Star Theatricals productions at no charge. In addition, 5-Star Theatricals provides ASL-signed performances of every production, talkbacks with the cast and staff, and beyond.



ABOUT NEW WEST SYMPHONY

Founded in 1995, the New West Symphony is a professional orchestra that draws its players from the rich talent pool of professional Los Angeles-area musicians. With artistic direction led by GRAMMY® winner Maestro Michael Christie, appointed as music director in December 2018, the Symphony is the resident company of the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza and performs at the Rancho Campana Performing Arts Center in Camarillo. It presents six Masterpiece Series concerts annually, performing major works from the symphonic repertoire with internationally acclaimed artists as guest soloists. The Symphony also provides quality outreach and educational opportunities for the communities it serves through its annual Symphonic Adventures concert programs for youth, its traveling Music Van, and the Laby Harmony Project, a year-round music and leadership program for underserved students.



ABOUT PACIFIC FESTIVAL BALLET

Pacific Festival Ballet is a not-for-profit institution with a rich history of presenting performance art to the Greater Conejo Valley. Kim Maselli, a ballet dancer and choreographer from stage and screens- semi-professional company strives to cultivate tomorrow's stars of the dance world while bringing the brightest talent from across the globe to our community. Our partnership with the City of Thousand Oaks and the Bank of America Performing Arts Plaza provides a forum for creative expression from a strong network of company dancers, professional alumni and guest artists. PFB features three major productions each season, preserving the tradition of classical ballet while creating innovative theater to explore the ever-changing facets of dance. Since its inception in 1994, Pacific Festival Ballet has worked to create a strong tradition of civic support through public performances, local outreach, and children's educational programs. In obtaining our appointment as resident ballet company in 2001, we accommodated an expanding audience, making dance accessible to a wider range of people in our community. Today, PFB continues to give aspiring dancers trained at its official school, California Dance Theatre, an opportunity to perform on stage with seasoned professionals while entertaining audiences of all ages throughout the year.



ABOUT TOARTS

TOArts is the nonprofit fundraising and presenting partner of the Bank of America Performing Arts Center at the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza. Its mission is to enrich lives and strengthen the fabric of the community through arts education, and the presentation and support of visual and performing arts at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center and beyond. Its guiding vision is to support a community Where the Arts Thrive for All. For more information, please visit

TOArts Audience Development Initiative, now in its final year, was created to build awareness and audience growth for the Resident Companies at Bank of America Performing Arts Center in Thousand Oaks.

