[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Metal Cutting Machine Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 5.93 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 6.10 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 10.86 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 6.24% between 2024 and 2033. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are TRUMPF, AMADA Co. Ltd., ESAB Corporation, Bystronic Laser AG, WARDJet, Koike Aronson Inc., Nissan Tanaka Corporation, Lincoln Electric Company, Water Jet Sweden AB, Flow International Corporation, Coherent Corp., Messer Cutting Systems GmbH, Omax Corporation, Boye Laser Applied Technology Co. Ltd., Han's Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd., and others. Austin, TX, USA, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Metal Cutting Machine Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Laser Cutting Machine, Waterjet Cutting Machine), By Application (Automotive, Defense & Aerospace, Building & Construction, Electronics and Electrical, Manufacturing, Medical, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033" in its research database. "According to the latest research study, the demand of global Metal Cutting Machine Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 5.93 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 6.10 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 10.86 Billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 6.24% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033." Metal Cutting Machine Market: Overview Metal cutting machines are mainly used for the precision and accurate cutting and breaking of metals in various end-use applications. The growing usage of metal cutting machines in various industries, such as aerospace, military, automotive, and industrial machinery, is expected to boost overall consumption. Various factors, such as increasing automation, the growing usage of smart manufacturing technologies, the rapidly expanding building and construction industry, and the growing usage of metal-cutting machines in the automotive industry, is mainly driving the market's growth. However, factors such as the limited adaptation of metal cutting machines in many underdeveloped countries, the high cost of metal cutting machines, and the lack of skilled expertise to operate them are mainly restraining the market growth. The growing integration of various emerging technologies in metal cutting machines is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period. Key players are integrating various emerging technologies, such as smart technologies, remote control, and smart adjustment technologies, such as real-time data gathering and remote operating, to enhance the operational efficiency and productivity of these machines. The global metal cutting machines market is segmented by product type, application, and region. By product type, laser cutting machines held the highest market share in 2023 and are expected to maintain their dominance during the forecast period owing to their higher power economy and precision than mechanical cutting. They are effective with hard metals like steel and mild steel but not with highly reflective metals like aluminum and copper. The waterjet cutting machine product is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Waterjet cutting machines employ a mix of water, pure water, and abrasive material to cut metal sheets or plates thicker than 10 inches. By applications, the construction application segment dominated the global metal cutting machine market and is expected to continue dominating during the forecast period owing to the rapidly expanding construction industry worldwide. Metal cutting machines are mainly used to cut steel and shape building structures. The automotive industry is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period owing to the increasing adaptation of metal cutting machines to the cutting of interior and exterior automotive components. By region, the Asia-Pacific region held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific metal-cutting machine market will likely expand further as the region's industrialization accelerates and economic conditions improve, notably in China, India, and South Korea. According to projections, Asia Pacific will remain a hub for high-tech production, notably in the aerospace, automotive, military, and electronics sectors. This is expected to drive regional market growth. China and India presently have the largest revenue share in the Asia Pacific metal-cutting machine market, and their dominance is predicted to continue during the forecast period. North America held the second-largest market share in 2023 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Rising construction activities, industrialization, and infrastructure spending in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico are mainly driving market growth. Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 6.10 Billion Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 10.86 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 5.93 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 6.24% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Product Type, Application and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your research requirements.

CMI has comprehensively analyzed the Global Metal Cutting Machine market . The driving forces, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends have been explained in depth to depict an in-depth market scenario. Segment-wise market size and market share during the forecast period have been duly addressed to portray a probable picture of this Global Metal Cutting Machine industry.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, after-market service providers, market giants, and niche players, who are studied and analyzed extensively with respect to their strengths, weaknesses, and value-adding prospects. In addition, this report covers key players' profiles, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, and new trends and dynamics in partnerships.

-p data-mce-src="/api/ImageRender/DownloadFile?resourceId=616e375f-a100-4383-8b19-a45679e06ccb&size=0" data-mce-style="display: block; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto;" data-state="draft" height="334" name="GNW_RichHtml_IMG" src="https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/616e375f-a100-4383-8b19-a45679e06ccb/global-metal-cutting-machine-market-2024-2033-by-billion-.png" style="display:block; margin-left:auto; margin-right:auto;" title="Global Metal Cutting Machine Market 2024–2033 (By Billion).png" width="668" />

Metal Cutting Machine Market: Regional Analysis

The Global Metal Cutting Machine Market is segmented by region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MEA & Africa, and South America. Asia Pacific led the market in 2023 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

The region provides numerous opportunities for aircraft makers, including maintenance, repair, overhaul, general aviation, and military equipment production. Various factors, such as the rapidly expanding automotive industry and the flourishing building and construction industry, propel the demand for metal cutting machines in this region.

Substantial economic developments in nations such as China and India will likely drive future product demand. Metal cutting machines are widely used in the construction, automotive, aerospace, and defence industries due to their superior optical properties, such as coherence, diffraction, monochromaticity, and radiance. This is expected to be a major factor influencing market growth in this region.

Key countries such as China, India, South Korea, Japan, ASEAN, and Australia are mainly driving the market growth of this region.

North America is expected to hold the second-largest market share during the forecast period owing to the growing usage of metal cutting machines in the automotive industry. Key countries such as the U.S., Canada, and Mexico are mainly driving the market growth of this region. Furthermore, the rapid growth of the aerospace and defence industry in the region is predicted to boost the demand for metal-cutting machines over the forecast period.

The United States serves as a primary industrial base for many industries. Favourable conditions, such as the availability of highly skilled labor at a low cost, affordable modern infrastructure, and proximity to high-demand markets that ensure smooth exports, are expected to increase the number of manufacturing facilities in the US. This, in turn, is expected to increase the demand for metal-cutting machines during the forecast period.

The Middle East and Africa regional growth is expected to be driven by the escalating construction industry coupled with the increasing private and public investment in infrastructural development in this region. Israel is one of the major players in the region. The country's robust aviation, electronics, and telecommunication industries are predicted to drive product demand throughout the projection period.

Metal Cutting Machine Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Laser Cutting Machine, Waterjet Cutting Machine), By Application (Automotive, Defense & Aerospace, Building & Construction, Electronics and Electrical, Manufacturing, Medical, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

-p data-mce-src="/api/ImageRender/DownloadFile?resourceId=6e678126-1170-411e-9731-6a977769e113&size=0" data-mce-style="display: block; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto;" data-state="draft" height="334" name="GNW_RichHtml_IMG" src="https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6e678126-1170-411e-9731-6a977769e113/global-metal-cutting-machine-market-2024-2033-by-product-type-.png" style="display:block; margin-left:auto; margin-right:auto;" title="Global Metal Cutting Machine Market 2024–2033 (By Product Type) .png" width="668" />

List of the prominent players in the Metal Cutting Machine Market :



TRUMPF

AMADA Co. Ltd.

ESAB Corporation

Bystronic Laser AG

WARDJet

Koike Aronson Inc.

Nissan Tanaka Corporation

Lincoln Electric Company

Water Jet Sweden AB

Flow International Corporation

Coherent Corp.

Messer Cutting Systems GmbH

Omax Corporation

Boye Laser Applied Technology Co. Ltd.

Han's Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd. Others

The Metal Cutting Machine Market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type



Laser Cutting Machine Waterjet Cutting Machine

By Application



Automotive

Defense & Aerospace

Building & Construction

Electronics and Electrical

Manufacturing

Medical Others

Regional Coverage:

North America



U.S.

Canada

Mexico Rest of North America

Europe



Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Brazil

Argentina Rest of Latin America

