Grand Opening Of Monkee's Of Vero Beach

3096 Cardinal Drive, Suite 1A, Vero Beach, Florida 32963

Hours: 10 AM – 5 PM, Monday-Saturday

VERO BEACH, Fla., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For over two decades, Monkee's has been the go-to boutique of Emily Cate, owner of the newest Monkee's franchise, "Monkee's of Vero Beach." Emily says, "When you walk into a Monkee's you know that you will have a wonderful experience and leave with beautiful pieces. The customer service is impeccable. I have always had the dream of opening my own boutique. So, I decided to make my dream come true."

Emily has always been passionate about fashion. In her early teens, she fell in love with fashion and modeling. Upon graduating from high school, Emily had the opportunity to travel overseas to model. Her travels took her to Paris, Greece, Brazil, London, and Japan.

Emily combines her knowledge and experience in the fashion industry with her love for serving others, including philanthropic support for underprivileged children. This love of serving children led Emily to foster 13 children over the past decade, and it took her on a year-long mission trip across five continents. Through her world travels in modeling and missions, she learned that, despite cultural differences, fashion is a universal language.

As her last foster child transitioned to a therapeutic home, Emily decided to pursue a dream she has had since her early twenties: to own and operate a women's boutique. Monkee's is built on a love of fashion and a focus on personal customer relationships. The franchise has built a reputation on the ability to bring exclusive and luxury brands and a personalized shopping experience to their customers. Owning Monkee's allows Emily to combine her love for fashion with serving clients and the community in Vero Beach. Emily plans to continue her philanthropic efforts through charity events sponsored by Monkee's of Vero Beach.

Emily is most excited about meeting and welcoming new friends to Monkee's of Vero Beach. She wants Monkee's to be considered one of the beautiful boutiques joining the Vero Beach community.

Like all Monkee's, Emily's Vero Beach location is beautiful and sophisticated, with a calming ambiance. Emily says, "I want my boutique to remind you of a beautiful BIG closet!"

Emily is most excited about carrying Alice and Olivia, Anna Cate, Milly, Frances Valentine, and Ripley Rader. She is excited about learning what her clients want and, if possible, bringing those lines to Vero Beach.

Join Emily on Friday, January 24th at 10 AM for the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, proudly presented by the Indian River County Chamber of Commerce. Then shop the store for the very first time. "Ladies, we know you'll be back. You may even need a bigger closet!"

Emily hopes to bring tried and true brands to Vero Beach along with new exquisite brands. She also hopes to bring a personalized customer service experience that turns every client into a friend. As Emily says, "My goal is to make you feel beautiful while providing extraordinary fashion that makes my customers celebrate their unique style!"

Vero Beach has a plethora of beautiful boutiques. Monkee's stores have been Emily's go-to boutiques for years. Now, she wants Monkee's of Vero Beach to become your go-to boutique.

Emily feels blessed to have the chance to join the Vero Beach community. Emily says, "I can't wait to join the host of other beautiful boutiques and specialty shops. It makes me happy to call Vero Beach my home."

For more information about Monkee's Boutique Franchising and the grand opening event, please visit monkeesofverobeach and follow @monkeesofverobeach on Instagram.

